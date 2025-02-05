Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals Why She Ditched One Direction Star in Argentina Before His Tragic Death

Since losing the former One Direction singer, Cassidy's taken to social media to share their dreams about getting married. She even revealed on Instagram that the star had penned a secret note, urging her not to peek at it until a certain time.

"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together," she shared. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444'. Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."