Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals Why She Ditched One Direction Star in Argentina Before His Tragic Death

Kate Cassidy has opened up about what happened before Liam Payne's death.

Feb. 5 2025, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, revealed the heartbreaking reason she left her boyfriend in Buenos Aires, Argentina, just days before he tragically fell to his death from his hotel room balcony.

Liam Payne died by falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

"I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously, I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think (he might die young)," Cassidy explained. "But, you know, we did have our own separate lives — this wasn't the first time we have traveled separately."

Kate Cassidy said she and Liam Payne led separate lives.

Since losing the former One Direction singer, Cassidy's taken to social media to share their dreams about getting married. She even revealed on Instagram that the star had penned a secret note, urging her not to peek at it until a certain time.

"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together," she shared. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444'. Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."

Liam Payne's hotel room was littered with drug paraphernalia.

The content creator admitted she felt blessed that she did not receive the harrowing news via social media. Instead, she had been in the comfort of their own home alongside their dog before one of Payne's friends called her.

She then contacted her boyfriend's family, and her mother caught the first flight out to visit her grieving daughter as she attempted to process the devastating news.

Cassidy later realized her last text to the "Get Low" singer was: "I can't wait for you to get home and see the house."

Liam Payne originally traveled to South America to see one of his former bandmates perform.

As OK! previously reported, on the night of his death, Payne's hotel room was littered with drug paraphernalia and an opened champagne bottle.

He was staying at the Casa Sur Hotel when he fell to his death after an alcohol and drug binge on October 16.

The former One Direction singer's cause of death was announced to be "polytrauma," a term which means a person has multiple traumatic injuries to their body. Five people have been charged over Payne's passing.

The grieving girlfriend said her boyfriend's relapse came "out of nowhere," and she never imagined he was in such a fragile state.

Cassidy spoke with The Sun about why she left her boyfriend behind.

