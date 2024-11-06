or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Liam Payne's Pal and 2 Hotel Employees Homes Raided Over Possible Involvement With His Passing

Photo of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's friend and two hotel workers are under investigation after the singer died in Argentina on October 16.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Three individuals are now under investigation for Liam Payne's death weeks after the One Direction singer jumped off his balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to a report, on Tuesday, November 5, Argentinian police conducted raids on the homes of two of the hotel's employees and the residence of one of Payne's friends.

liam payne death investigation singers pal and two hotel employees
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne died after jumping off his balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Additionally, authorities searched hotel lockers and received security footage from the resort of the night Payne passed. It is believed the cops suspect the workers contacted Payne before he fell off the balcony.

By using Payne's cellphone, the police identified the friend who may have sold him the drugs found in his hotel room and in his system at the time of his death. The individual was not present at the time their home was raided.

According to Argentinian news source La Nacion, the hotel was searched to "obtain elements of interest for the investigation" following Payne's tragic death. A second source claimed that “documents and videos” from the lobby and courtyard were taken from the scene at the time. They allegedly also took the hotel’s computers, phones and other devices to piece together what happened that day.

liam payne pal hotel employees homes raided possible involvement
Source: MEGA

The hotel Liam Payne stayed at was raided by authorities following his death.

As OK! previously reported, authorities also took Payne's body from the scene in order to obtain toxicology and tissue tests, however, a recent report shared that Payne's remains will soon be returned to the U.K. for his funeral.

The "What Makes You Beautiful" vocalist's father, Geoff Payne, was recently given the OK by prosecution chief Andres Madrea to remove his body from Argentina, according to La Nacion.

liam payne pal hotel employees homes raided possible involvement
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's body will soon return to the U.K. for his funeral.

“All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week,” the outlet shared. “When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18, he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son’s death, things took longer than expected.”

liam payne pal hotel employees homes raided possible involvement
Source: MEGA

Fans made memorials for Liam Payne all around the world after his death.

Another source recently expressed the shock those close to Liam felt after the tragedy.

"There’s a collective sense of stunned disbelief within his inner circle," the insider revealed. "The scale of grief is impossible to process, let alone put into words."

"It’s becoming increasingly evident that he was in a very bad place mentally," they added of the musician, who had a toxic combination of drugs in his body at the time of death, including "pink cocaine” — which is a powdery drug typically containing a mixture of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.

TMZ reported on the investigation.

