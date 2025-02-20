Liam Payne's Friend Roger Nores, 2 Others Have Manslaughter Charges Dropped in Connection to Singer's Death

The ruling also noted Nores’ situation was “no different” than Payne’s family’s was in terms of helping the singer with his addiction problems.

The judges referenced an email Nores sent to Payne’s father in August 2024, sharing his anxiety about his friend. They mentioned Payne’s family accused Nores of “failing to communicate and raising alarms” with them, but they “remained silent” regarding the email, which “expressed his concerns” and told them “he would not be able to look after Payne’s health.”

When it came down to hotel workers Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi, the judges shared there wasn’t enough evidence to prove they had acted in “thoughtless, reckless, or merely negligent behavior.”

Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz, two men accused of selling Payne drugs, remain in jail as they await their trial.

Nores spoke to Rolling Stone UK following the ruling, telling them he was “glad” this was “finally over.”

“I’m happy I’m now going to be able to travel to the U.K. and say goodbye to my friend,” he added.