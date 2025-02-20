Liam Payne's Friend Roger Nores, 2 Others Have Manslaughter Charges Dropped in Connection to Singer's Death
Roger Nores was charged with manslaughter in relation to Liam Payne’s death, but the case against him has officially been dropped.
The charges against Nores — as well as two employees that worked at the hotel Payne died in — were dismissed on February 19 due to a court determining there was nothing any of them could have done to prevent Payne from falling off his hotel balcony, which resulted in his untimely death.
The ruling specifically stated it “is possible that, if he had stayed in his company at all times, [Payne] would not have obtained the drugs and alcohol in the quantities necessary for the state of intoxication he exhibited at the time of his death. But it cannot be ruled out that, even if he had taken those extreme precautions… that [Payne] would have managed to obtain the substances anyway, as is common among addicts, even when they are under the loving care of their family.”
The ruling also noted Nores’ situation was “no different” than Payne’s family’s was in terms of helping the singer with his addiction problems.
The judges referenced an email Nores sent to Payne’s father in August 2024, sharing his anxiety about his friend. They mentioned Payne’s family accused Nores of “failing to communicate and raising alarms” with them, but they “remained silent” regarding the email, which “expressed his concerns” and told them “he would not be able to look after Payne’s health.”
When it came down to hotel workers Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi, the judges shared there wasn’t enough evidence to prove they had acted in “thoughtless, reckless, or merely negligent behavior.”
Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz, two men accused of selling Payne drugs, remain in jail as they await their trial.
Nores spoke to Rolling Stone UK following the ruling, telling them he was “glad” this was “finally over.”
“I’m happy I’m now going to be able to travel to the U.K. and say goodbye to my friend,” he added.
- Liam Payne Was 'Happy' and in 'Good Spirits' Hours Before Shocking Death, Friend Roger Nores Claims
- Liam Payne's Dad Wanted Him to Seek Psychiatric Treatment for Drug Addiction Months Before His Death But Singer Refused, Claims Friend
- Liam Payne's Tragic Death: Hotel Guest Details Traumatizing Moment He Heard Late One Direction Singer Fall From Balcony
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared the heartbreaking reason she ditched the singer in Argentina prior to his demise.
"I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously, I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think (he might die young)," Cassidy explained. "But, you know, we did have our own separate lives — this wasn't the first time we have traveled separately."
After his death, Cassidy shared on social media they had dreams of marrying one another.
"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together," she said. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444'. Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel.” Payne was 31 years old when he died.