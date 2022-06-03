Oh Snap! Liam Payne's Former Fiancée Maya Henry Throws Shade Following Split
Liam Payne's ex just threw some serious shade!
The former One Direction member's fiancée Maya Henry took to social media to seemingly diss her former love, 28, after he was spotted cozying up to another woman, prompting the split.
On Wednesday, June 1, the model, 22, shared a TikTok of herself mouthing sound-bite of YouTuber Tana Mongeau voicing her support for TikToker sensation Bryce Hall before his big June 2021 fight.
“It’s not my beef, but, you know, we team Bryce out here. Even the paparazzi team Bryce — on God!” the influencer stated in the audio clip. The timing was extremely interesting, as Hall just recently recently tweeted he would be “down to fight Liam Payne” next.
Users went on to praise her in the comment section as one penned, “THE SHADEE as u should queen." Another wrote, “this is simply ICONIC."
As OK! previously reported, the formerly engaged couple went their separate ways in April after Payne was spotted getting cuddly with a brunette mystery woman.
Henry addressed the split and the musician's new lady on social media writing, "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
Payne has spoken out in the past about how he's not the best at being in romantic relationships. "I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," he said of being in love.
"And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being," he continued. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."
Payne and Henry started dating in 2018. The former duo got engaged in August of 2020 and briefly called it off in June of 2021, but got back together the following month.