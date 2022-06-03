Oh Snap! Liam Payne's Former Fiancée Maya Henry Throws Shade Following Split

“It’s not my beef, but, you know, we team Bryce out here. Even the paparazzi team Bryce — on God!” the influencer stated in the audio clip. The timing was extremely interesting, as Hall just recently recently tweeted he would be “down to fight Liam Payne” next.

Users went on to praise her in the comment section as one penned, “THE SHADEE as u should queen." Another wrote, “this is simply ICONIC."