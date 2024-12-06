Liam Payne Spent $35K on Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Living Expenses and Shopping Bills Before Tragic Death: Report
Liam Payne was not stingy when it came to treating his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.
According to a report, the late One Direction alum would spend a whopping $35K on the blonde beauty, 25, per month.
“Liam was giving Kate $10K a month for living expenses,” the source shared of the singer, who tragically passed away after falling off his hotel balcony in October. “He also allowed her to use his credit card for clothing and other expenses, which regularly totaled around $25K a month.”
“Kate would often go shopping with Liam’s longtime stylist and friend Adele Cany, whose services were also funded by the singer,” the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Cassidy was devastated after her boyfriend’s sudden death, which happened days after she left the 31-year-old in Argentina following their weeks-long vacation
In late November, CCTV footage of Payne’s final moments in the South American hotel was shared with the public — something Cassidy was reportedly upset about.
“Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful,” the insider said of the video showing Payne being carried into his hotel room. "He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating."
The clips displayed three men in suits holding the “What Makes You Beautiful” artist — who struggled with substance abuse — in the lobby of the resort, as he was allegedly so intoxicated he couldn't stand on his own.
- Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Felt Like She Was in a 'Hostage Situation' Before Singer's Shocking Death, Pal Claims
- One Direction Was 'in Talks to Do One Last Reunion Show' Before Liam Payne's Fatal Fall, Source Claims
- 15 Celebrities Who Sold Their Homes to Other Stars: Tom Cruise, Jessica Simpson, George Clooney and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk, and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger,” the hotel manager said in a call to the police. "He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life."
Following Payne’s demise, one of Cassidy’s pals revealed their relationship may not have been as happy as they portrayed online.
“She can’t leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do?” the pal told the New York Post of Cassidy’s thought process when she decided to leave Payne solo in Argentina. “But she has other responsibilities, other things that she’s supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision.”
“They’re in Argentina and it’s like a hostage situation,” the pal claimed, noting the duo originally took the trip to see Niall Horan's concert but ended up staying longer than expected.
“So she tells him she wants to leave, this is after a week. He begs her to stay,” the confidante explained. “She keeps extending her trip, a day, two days. And he just wants her to stay, stay, stay.”
Page Six reported on the source's claims about Payne's spending.