Liam Payne Spent $35K on Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Living Expenses and Shopping Bills Before Tragic Death: Report

“Kate would often go shopping with Liam’s longtime stylist and friend Adele Cany , whose services were also funded by the singer,” the insider added.

“Liam was giving Kate $10K a month for living expenses,” the source shared of the singer, who tragically passed away after falling off his hotel balcony in October. “He also allowed her to use his credit card for clothing and other expenses, which regularly totaled around $25K a month.”

In late November, CCTV footage of Payne’s final moments in the South American hotel was shared with the public — something Cassidy was reportedly upset about.

As OK! previously reported, Cassidy was devastated after her boyfriend’s sudden death, which happened days after she left the 31-year-old in Argentina following their weeks-long vacation

The clips displayed three men in suits holding the “What Makes You Beautiful” artist — who struggled with substance abuse — in the lobby of the resort, as he was allegedly so intoxicated he couldn't stand on his own.

“Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate , it gets even more painful,” the insider said of the video showing Payne being carried into his hotel room. "He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating."

“We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk, and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger,” the hotel manager said in a call to the police. "He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life."

Following Payne’s demise, one of Cassidy’s pals revealed their relationship may not have been as happy as they portrayed online.