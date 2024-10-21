Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Looks Somber in First Public Outing Since Singer's Tragic Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has made her first public appearance since the singer tragically died on Wednesday, October 16.
On Sunday, October 20, the blonde beauty was accompanied by her pooch and two of her pals to pick up dog food at Jake's Pet Supplies in Wellington, Fla.
Instead of her usual done-up look, the 25-year-old went makeup-free for the outing and wore a graphic T-shirt, gray sweatpants and slide sandals. Cassidy looked downcast as she walked with her pals back to her car.
As OK! reported, the social media personality was with Payne in Argentina last week, but she flew home solo two days before his death, explaining at the time that she "hates staying in one place for too long," and their planned five-day stay had turned into two weeks.
Payne died from injuries after jumping or falling off his hotel room balcony, most likely while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The star had been struggling with addiction at the time, though the exact details surrounding his death are still unclear.
Cassidy mourned her sudden loss two days later via Instagram.
"Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way," she began her message. "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."
"Liam, my angel. You are everything," she concluded. "I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."
A few days later, it was reported that Payne invited prostitutes to his room to drink with once Cassidy was gone.
"She knew nothing about that," one insider told a news outlet of the update. "She just said she has to wrap her mind around it."
The source said the One Direction alum's actions are "obviously a huge betrayal," which "hurts a lot."
“She hasn’t stopped crying,” the source confessed. “She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK."
The "Get Low" crooner and Cassidy began dating around October 2022.
Payne has one child, 7-year-old son Bear, with ex Cheryl Cole, who marked the star's passing via social media.
"As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she said. "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."
