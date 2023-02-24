Paris Hilton Reflects On Having An Abortion In Her Early 20s: 'I Was A Kid'

"I think it is important," Hilton told the outlet. "There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body … Why should there be a law based on that?"

"It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that," she added after the Supreme Court overturned the longstanding right to abortions and abortion access in June 2022. "It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all."