'He’s a Liar': Joy Behar and 'The View' Slam Donald Trump’s $5K Cash Pledge If GOP Wins Midterms

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On the Thursday, September 10, broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar called Donald Trump's bluff following his campaign promise to send $5,000 "Trump Dividends" to every American adult if the Republican Party wins both chambers of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. The panel universally panned the proposal, dismissing it as an empty, recycled political stunt. After playing a clip from Trump's nearly two-hour keynote speech at the RNC's Midterm Convention in Dallas, Tx., Behar immediately reacted by stating, "He's a liar." She later quipped, "The word gift is one letter short of grift. I just noticed that.”

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'The View' Co-Hosts Criticize Donald Trump's Promise

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg noted that Donald Trump has made other false promises about giving Americans money.

Whoopi Goldberg quickly pointed out that Trump has used similar cash-incentive rhetoric before, but it never materialized. She reminded the audience of previous unfulfilled claims regarding "tariffs and the DOGE dividends," adding, "I don't recall getting a check. So I'm a little annoyed about that.” Sunny Hostin attacked the announcement's legality, stating that federal law explicitly prohibits vote-buying. Hostin argued, "Purchasing — trying to purchase votes is a federal crime... rather than trying to cheat, tell us what you plan to do.”

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance defended Donald Trump's pledge during a Fox News interview.

Trump's headline-grabbing proposal would cost an estimated $1.2 trillion to $1.35 trillion, drawing deep skepticism from both economic watchdogs and members of his own party. While Vice President J.D. Vance defended the idea on Fox News as a dividend for American workers funded by foreign tariff revenue, groups like the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget slammed the pledge as "fiscally dangerous, economically backward and fundamentally unserious" given the country's soaring $1.8 trillion national deficit.

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Dissecting Donald Trump's Body Language During His Promise

Source: MEGA A body language expert said the president displayed 'signs of tension' when talking about his $5,000 promise.

Legal experts note that because the proposed cash payment would theoretically apply to all adult citizens regardless of how they actually voted, it functions as a highly unusual "campaign promise" rather than a criminal bribe. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman said she spotted particularly revealing signals, including signs of tension, that she claims “call Trump’s bluff” over the promise. “Trump is ‘bluffing’ over his $5,000 promise,” she explained on behalf of Casino.ca. “His whole body displays signs of tension,” she added, which is “more synonymous with lying than with truth-telling.”

Source: MEGA The View's Joy Behar called the POTUS a 'liar' after his $5,000 pledge to Americans.