'He's Panicking': Donald Trump Criticized for Claiming Kamala Harris Will Lead the U.S. Into WW3 and '1929-Style' Great Depression

The GOP nominee took to Truth Social on Thursday, September 26, to share a wild rant to his 7 million followers and issue a warning about the country's potential future.

In the video, Trump said, "There was no inflation under Trump. We had no problems. The world was safe. There were no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would've never been attacked under Trump."

"With these people, we're going to end up in World War III. It's not going to happen with Trump," he continued. "We are preventing World War III and a 1929-style depression which will happen if Kamala Harris gets into office."