'He's Panicking': Donald Trump Criticized for Claiming Kamala Harris Will Lead the U.S. Into WW3 and '1929-Style' Great Depression
Former President Donald Trump faced a wave of backlash after randomly claiming World War III and a new Great Depression will happen if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected in 2024.
The GOP nominee took to Truth Social on Thursday, September 26, to share a wild rant to his 7 million followers and issue a warning about the country's potential future.
In the video, Trump said, "There was no inflation under Trump. We had no problems. The world was safe. There were no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would've never been attacked under Trump."
"With these people, we're going to end up in World War III. It's not going to happen with Trump," he continued. "We are preventing World War III and a 1929-style depression which will happen if Kamala Harris gets into office."
Several of the former president's biggest critics took to social media to ridicule him for spreading extreme warnings and "lying" about what life was like during his presidency.
One user shared a clip of Trump's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Fear-monger Trump says World War III and a 1929-style Great Depression will happen if Harris wins, just as he predicted in 2020 if Biden won."
Another X user commented, "Depression? The U.S. economy grew at a 3% annualized pace in the second quarter, a faster pace than Wall Street had expected."
A third person pointed out, "He's panicking. Trump's just going to ignore the entire last year of his presidency, where we got thrown into a global pandemic, the stock market crashed and he told everyone to drink bleach. 'Ignore reality, everything was awesome.'"
Trump has repeatedly brought up World War III during recent rallies and campaign stops throughout the race.
During a speech on Tuesday in Savannah, Ga., the GOP nominee said, "I will settle the war in Ukraine, and I will end the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent something nobody else will be able to do. I will prevent World War III, and you are very close to World War III."
The ex-prez went on to blame Harris and Biden for the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
According to Real Clear Politics, Harris is polling ahead of Trump notionally with some serious leads in a few key swing states.
A recent NBC News poll had the VP at 47 points while the former president only polled at 41 points, giving the Democratic candidate a 6-point lead.