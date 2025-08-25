Everything to Know About Lil Nas X's Health Woes After His Arrest: Hospitalization, Potential Overdose, Facial Paralysis and More
Lil Nas X Suffered Facial Paralysis
Before his recent arrest and hospitalization, Lil Nas X worried his fans when he confirmed he had partial paralysis.
In a since-deleted Instagram video in April, the 26-year-old rapper showed that his mouth and cheeks on one side were not able to move when he tried to smile.
"This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It's like, what the f---? I can't even laugh right bro," he said.
Lil Nas X assured fans he was okay, telling his followers, "Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a-- for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it."
He shared a separate update on his Instagram Story in which he gave a closer look at the left side of his face, saying, "We normal over here." He then panned the camera as he declared, "We get crazy over here."
Lil Nas X Hospitalized Again After Suspected Overdose
Lil Nas X had another trip to the hospital after being spotted roaming Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles in only underwear and cowboy boots.
According to a news outlet, the singer was transported to a medical facility for a possible overdose. He could still face charges for charging at arriving Los Angeles police officers during his arrest, the report added.
Lil Nas X Was 'Going Through a Hard Time' Before Arrest and Hospitalization
Months before his most recent hospitalization, the "Industry Baby" crooner discussed his struggles while talking about new music.
"These last few years were pretty difficult for me. They have been pretty difficult for me," he said in February. "I'm just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I'm doing. And I'm trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all."
The following month, he told People he had to take a break from the spotlight "to experience a mundane life."
He explained, "I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me. So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude."
One Expert Commented on Lil Nas X's Suspected Overdose and Facial Paralysis
Richard Taite, addiction and recovery expert and executive chairman of Carrara Treatment, said Lil Nas X's health woes could be related to meth or coke he might be abusing.
"They clamp down blood vessels, cut off circulation, and that can paralyze one side of the face. Fentanyl can do it too if oxygen is cut off," he explained to OK! on August 22.
Lil Nas X's "disorientation, walking around in his underwear, hallucinating" are signs of "someone out of their mind on drugs," said Taite, adding, "Probably long-term meth usage."
Taite then warned Lil Nas X's suspected drug addiction could be fatal.
"If he keeps using, it's not a question of if, it's when. These drugs don't play around — they kill," the expert continued.