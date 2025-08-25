Everything to Know About Lil Nas X's Health Woes After His Arrest: Hospitalization, Potential Overdose, Facial Paralysis and More

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X Suffered Facial Paralysis

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X was spotted roaming the streets in Los Angeles in only his underwear and cowboy boots.

Before his recent arrest and hospitalization, Lil Nas X worried his fans when he confirmed he had partial paralysis. In a since-deleted Instagram video in April, the 26-year-old rapper showed that his mouth and cheeks on one side were not able to move when he tried to smile. "This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It's like, what the f---? I can't even laugh right bro," he said. Lil Nas X assured fans he was okay, telling his followers, "Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a-- for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it." He shared a separate update on his Instagram Story in which he gave a closer look at the left side of his face, saying, "We normal over here." He then panned the camera as he declared, "We get crazy over here."

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X Hospitalized Again After Suspected Overdose

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X was arrested on suspicion of battery.

Lil Nas X had another trip to the hospital after being spotted roaming Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles in only underwear and cowboy boots. According to a news outlet, the singer was transported to a medical facility for a possible overdose. He could still face charges for charging at arriving Los Angeles police officers during his arrest, the report added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X Was 'Going Through a Hard Time' Before Arrest and Hospitalization

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X was taken to the hospital after his arrest for a possible overdose.

Months before his most recent hospitalization, the "Industry Baby" crooner discussed his struggles while talking about new music. "These last few years were pretty difficult for me. They have been pretty difficult for me," he said in February. "I'm just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I'm doing. And I'm trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all." The following month, he told People he had to take a break from the spotlight "to experience a mundane life." He explained, "I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me. So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude."

One Expert Commented on Lil Nas X's Suspected Overdose and Facial Paralysis

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X's drug use could reportedly be fatal.