50 Cent has one thing on his mind — and that is how to make a lot more than 50 cents.

The 45-year-old rapper took to social media in a frenzy and urged his followers to vote for Donald Trump after seeing Joe Biden‘s tax plan if he were elected for President.

The “Candy Shop” singer bashed the Democratic party candidate for trying to raise the tax rate for corporations and people making over $400,000 per year. “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” he wrote via Twitter along with a photo of what looked like a CNBC report on Monday, October 19; the report showed NYC could face federal and state tax rates of 62%.

“F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” he added. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.” The successful Queens-bred artist could be hit with a 62% tax rate increase if the plan was to be implemented. However, the rapper soon after proclaimed he was “broke” and in need of financial assistance.

Moments after the TV producer’s angry message, the actor posted a picture of him looking down smiling with his hands pressed together via Instagram. “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” he captioned the pic. Followers hilariously took to the comment section. One wrote, “Man saw Biden’s tax plan and filed for bankruptcy,” while another added, “Cap, that turtle neck prolly cost more than my monthly rent.”

Fox News later reported on Trump’s senior advisor Katrina Pierson‘s response to the rapper’s statement. “I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent,” she tweeted along with the American flag emoji.

I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bqAOprgOlP — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 19, 2020

On Tuesday, October 20, the “P.I.M.P” rapper posted the Fox News video on Twitter and Instagram. He captioned the clip, “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea,” followed by a worried emoji face. “I don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp.”

Fans were not as impressed with the Grammy Award winner. “50 Cent can go f**k himself for choosing his personal wealth over the health of the nation What a selfish piece of s**t,” one user wrote while another responded, “Pay your fair share. You’re rich stop acting broke.” However, the rapper appeared to have support on his views as one user wrote: “Welcome to democrat-controlled states! High taxes. High crime. Limited freedom.”

50 Cent’s message to his followers comes after he said he didn’t want Trump to win in the 2016 election. “Let us pray, lord please don’t let Trump into office. We will spin out of control,” he wrote at the time.