Lil Wayne Says Not Being Chosen for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Broke Me': 'That Hurt'
Lil Wayne, 41, might resonate with the emotions in his song "I Feel Like Dying" after he was passed over for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
"It broke me, and I'm just trying to put me back together," he said on his Instagram Live, a few days after Kendrick Lamar was announced to headline the upcoming event.
“That hurt, it hurt a lot,” he mentioned elsewhere in the clip. “I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform.”
The Grammy award-winning rapper said that "talking about hurt" in his songs did not "mentally prepare" him for the let down.
Still, he thanked everyone who have showed their love and support to him throughout his career.
"Your words turned into arms that held me up when I tried to fall back," Lil Wayne stated.
Lil Wayne's inner circle shared how upset they were to hear he wouldn't be performing in New Orleans.
“Denying a young Black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem, 51, stood firm on having 50 Cent come out,” wrote Nicki Minaj, 41.
In another tweet, the "Super Bass" singer said, “One nig--- took a knee The other nig-- took the bag. He gon get you ‘nigg---’ in line every fkng time.”
BIRDMAN, 55, who had not posted on his X account since March, wrote, "Smfh" the same day Lamar, 37, was chosen as the headliner.
Though he did not say that he was referring to the issue, people assumed that's what he was referring to.
"#WeWantWayne," one comment read.
Another slammed Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company's decision, writing, "Jay-Z must pay!"
Lil Wayne showing interest in performing at the show when he joined YG and Stevie’s "4HUNNID" podcast in February.
“We praying,” Lil Wayne responded after being asked if he is open to a Super Bowl invitation. “We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy.”
“I could be like RiRi. RiRi came out there and just went from year to year to year to year to year,” the rapper continued, referring to Rihanna.