Lil Wayne Says Not Being Chosen for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Broke Me': 'That Hurt'

Lil Wayne, 41, might resonate with the emotions in his song "I Feel Like Dying" after he was passed over for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"It broke me, and I'm just trying to put me back together," he said on his Instagram Live, a few days after Kendrick Lamar was announced to headline the upcoming event.

“That hurt, it hurt a lot,” he mentioned elsewhere in the clip. “I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform.”