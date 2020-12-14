He’s officially flown then coop! After spending the last three years embroiled in a messy foreclosure battle, Cash Money Records cofounder Bryan “Birdman” Williams has finally unloaded his ultra-luxe 20,000-square-foot lair for $10.9 million — $3.6 million less than what he paid for it in 2012.

The 51-year-old purchased the Palm Island estate from Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner and then customized it with opulent touches such as custom lighting, textured, leopard-print wallpaper and plenty of marble, chrome and onyx finishings.

The swanky pad boasts a movie theater, two wine cellars and seven bedrooms, including the 3,000-square-foot master suite complete with his-and-hers bathrooms, two private balconies and a lounging area with fireplace. Additionally, residents of ritzy Palm Island have 24/7 security and access to tennis and basketball courts. A rapper’s delight, indeed!

