Lily Allen Reveals How Husband David Harbour Reacted When She Joined OnlyFans to Sell Photos of Her Feet

Photo of Lily Allen and her husband, David Harbour.
By:

Jul. 8 2024, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Stranger things have happened to David Harbour than wife Lily Allen joining OnlyFans.

Shortly after the singer launched an account on the platform to sell photos of her feet, she insisted that the actor "thinks" her new endeavor is "great."

lily allen how husband david harbour reacted onlyfans sell photos feet
Lily Allen and David Harbour married in 2020.

"At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,'" she said on a recent episode of her pal Miquita Oliver's "Miss Me?" podcast.

However, she admitted, "Maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me."

lily allen how husband david harbour reacted onlyfans sell photos feet
The singer sells photos of her feet on OnlyFans.

The British beauty, 39, explained that she finds the venture "quite empowering" since she's been "sexualized from a very early age," though only other people profited from that.

"It is actually really fun to be in power and in control," she noted.

lily allen how husband david harbour reacted onlyfans sell photos feet
Allen finds OnlyFans to be 'empowering.'

Oliver asked if Allen may expand what she shows in her photos, but the latter insisted "it’s only feet. I’ve got very strict guidelines."

"Believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff, and I take such pleasure in saying, ‘Only feet,’” the mom-of-two explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Smile" crooner got candid about her and her husband's bedroom behavior.

"I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: 'No babe, it’s not happening,'" she spilled.

"I’m not like: 'You piece of s---, how dare you ask me to do that!'" continued Allen. "I’m just like: 'Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache — maybe not tonight.'"

lily allen how husband david harbour reacted onlyfans sell photos feet
Both of the stars are sober.

The star admitted she used to be more daring in bed, explaining, "I think the alcohol had quite a lot to do with the kink for me."

"Before I got together with David, I don’t think I’d ever had s-- not drunk, actually. Unless, maybe, like, morning s--, but still a bit drunk and definitely high," she confessed.

Allen and the Stranger Things fan-favorite, 49, started dating in 2019 and got hitched the following year in Las Vegas with an Elvis Presley impersonator conducting the ceremony.

Things haven't always been smooth sailing for the pair, as they sparked breakup rumors in late 2023 when she unfollowed Harbour on Instagram.

The Mirror reported on the podcast episode.

