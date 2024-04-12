Sami Sheen, 20, Promotes OnlyFans Account in Pink Thong After Beginning to Post Content With Her Boyfriend: Photo
Sami Sheen gave a glimpse into her OnlyFans content.
On Thursday, April 11, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards shared a photo in a pink thong and matching bra to promote the adult content site.
The blonde beauty, 20, wrote “Don’t Click This” on the link to the NSFW account, which she recently started sharing content of her with her boyfriend, Aiden David.
Sami, who became a creator three months after turning 18 with the blessing of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, charges subscribers $75 for a bundle of explicit videos and photos.
As OK! previously reported, the young adult recently posted her first collab with Aiden, which she promoted via her Instagram Story.
"Did u like it?" Sami wrote alongside the mirror selfie of her and Aiden kissing post-shower in matching white towels, as she linked out to her OnlyFans profile.
“The collab you've been waiting for drops this Tuesday ;),” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, prior to the video’s release.
She later elaborated on the post, saying, “Just wanna clarify that my B/G collab does NOT consist of any s-- tapes. Not sure where people are getting that info from but it's wrong!!! just don't want any subs getting mad at me for false advertisement.”
- Sami Sheen, 20, Kisses Her Boyfriend in Steamy Shower Snap as Couple Creates Content Together for OnlyFans: Photo
- Sami Sheen, 19, Looks Confident as She Fools Around With Friends After Getting a 'New Rack': Photos
- Sami Sheen, 19, Flaunts Slim Body in a Bikini While on Hawaiian Vacation With Her Boyfriend: Photos
As OK! previously reported, while on Nick Viall's “The Viall Files” podcast in February, Denise spoke about how she sees parallels between the criticism Sami has received for her OnlyFans to the hate she got during the height of her fame.
"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she said. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Denise continued: "When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too.”
"Then after that, you're perceived as a s-- symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'" she added, referencing how she started her own OnlyFans account in solidarity with Sami.