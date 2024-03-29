Leah McSweeney Claims She Made More Money on OnlyFans Than She Did on 'RHONY': 'Why Didn't I Do It Sooner?'
Leah McSweeney is opening up about her post-reality television success.
During a recent episode of Sofia Franklyn's "Sofia with an F" podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 41, claimed she made more money on the subscription website OnlyFans than she did for an entire season on the Bravo series.
"Why didn't I do OnlyFans sooner?" McSweeney asked the podcast host, 31. "I f------ love OnlyFans. This is great, this is a wonderful platform where people aren't censored, they don't have ads in their face constantly, they don't have negative algorithms pushing b-------."
"I feel supported, I'm making money, I get to express myself. It's fun. I love it. I get to be creative on it," she continued. "It's s---. Sometimes you see a b--- or two! Oh my god. But it's also funny."
The Married to the Mob founder also touched upon her bombshell lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo, in which she accused the producers of making her break her sobriety and alleged the Bravo boss, 55, did drugs with his employees.
"I don't think the word is 'blame,'" McSweeney said when asked if the show was the reason she relapsed. "Let's change the way things are done and protect people that you're making a s--- ton of money off of. Because I think that I should have the same rights when I walk into that work environment as, like, somebody who walks into any work environment has."
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one came out swinging with her wild accusations about her former boss. "The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing," McSweeney wrote on social media after the suit was filed. "It's a workplace where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected by encouraged and facilitated."
Cohen and his attorneys fired back at the fashion designer's legal action. "While virtually every statement about Mr. Cohen contained in the complaint is false and will be proven so if this baseless lawsuit proceeds, we demand that you immediately retract and withdraw all allegations relating to Mr. Cohen's purported ‘cocaine use,' including but not limited to the allegation that Mr. Cohen ‘engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities' that he employs,'" his lawyers penned in a legal letter to McSweeney.
"If you refuse to do so, Mr. Cohen reserves the right to hold you and your client accountable to the fullest extent of the law," the legal document concluded.