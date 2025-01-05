10 of the Most Iconic Moments From the Golden Globes Over the Years: From Christopher Nolan's Heath Ledger Tribute to Jodie Foster's Coming Out Speech and More
Jennifer Lawrence Dropped a Golden Globes Joke
The 2024 Golden Globes was filled with hilarious moments featuring actors and actresses in the industry. Among the iconic ones was Jennifer Lawrence's "If I don't win, I'm leaving!" joke as the crowd waited for the announcement of the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical winner.
Although Poor Things lead star Emma Stone ended up securing the honor, the No Hard Feelings actress won the crowd over with her reaction!
Jim Carrey Delivered a Hilarious Acceptance Speech
In 2000, Jim Carrey brought home his second Best Actor in a Movie Comedy award for his performance in Man in the Moon after nabbing the same award in 1999 for The Truman Show.
The funnyman said in his acceptance speech, "Second year in a row, what's going on here man? I'm the establishment I once rejected ... I'm the Tom Hanks of the Golden Globes."
How Jack Nicholson Kept His Composure
Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson shared a secret when he accepted the Best Actor in a Drama award at the 2003 Golden Globes: he took Valium to calm himself down.
"I'm so surprised. Well, I don't know whether to be happy or ashamed because I thought we made a comedy," the About Schmidt actor told the crowd. "You know, I'm very proud of this and I am always happy to be in a room full of such great moviemakers. It naturally stirs me up, I know."
Christopher Nolan Honored Late Actor Heath Ledger
In his acceptance speech after winning the Best Directing Award at the 2024 Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan honored Heath Ledger after previously accepting the late actor's Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for The Dark Knight in 2009.
"The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me,” the filmmaker admitted. "And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., who caught my eye and gave me a look of support. The same look he's giving me now – the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.”
Kate Winslet Finally Won
After a long wait, Kate Winslet finally got her first two awards at the Golden Globes in 2009. She received the award for Best Actress for her role in The Reader before taking another win for her performance in Revolutionary Road.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Michelle Williams Shared an Empowering Speech on Reproductive Rights
Michelle Williams, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie, shared powerful words in her acceptance speech about reproductive, voting and women's rights.
"Thank you so much first of all, to my Fosse/Verdon family and the Hollywood Press Association. When you put this in someone's hands, you acknowledging the choices made by the actor but also the choices they made as a person, the training they sought, the hours they put in," she said of the award.
The Dawson's Creek alum then expressed her gratitude "for the acknowledgment of the choices" she has made, adding she appreciated living "in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice."
Williams, a mother to her three children, also reminded women to vote.
Jodie Foster Delivered a 'Coming Out' Speech
As she delivered her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, Jodie Foster took her chance to finally come out after doing it "a thousand years ago, back in the stone age."
The Taxi Driver star continued, "In those very quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to trusted friends and family, coworkers and then gradually, proudly, to everyone who knew her. To everyone she actually met. But now, apparently I'm told, that every celebrity is expected to honor the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance and a primetime reality show. You guys might be surprised, but I am not Honey Boo Boo child."
Emma Thompson Still Looked Classy Even Without Her Shoes On
Even with Christian Louboutin heels in her right hand and a martini in her left, Emma Thompson presented the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay at the 2014 ceremony.
"I just want you to know, this red, it's my blood,” she told the audience of her designer heels' red bottom.
Jennifer Lopez Turned Heads!
Jennifer Lopez dominated the Golden Globe Awards 2015 stage in a Zuhair Murad gown that featured a plunging neckline and high front slit.
While she stole the show with her outfit, co-presenter Jeremy Renner attracted negative comments when he told the Atlas actress she "got the globes, too," referring to her chest.
Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Had a Bromance!
Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield made headlines after they kissed when the Deadpool & Wolverine actor lost the Best Actor Award to Ryan Gosling at the 2017 Golden Globes.
"The last time I saw you was the Golden Globes," Reynolds told Garfield during their appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors series. "Garfield was sitting beside me, and he goes, 'Hey, if they call your name and you win, don't kiss your wife [Blake Lively], just kiss me."