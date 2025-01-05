10 of the Most Iconic Moments From the Golden Globes Over the Years: From Christopher Nolan's Heath Ledger Tribute to Jodie Foster's Coming Out Speech and More

Michelle Williams, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie, shared powerful words in her acceptance speech about reproductive, voting and women's rights.

"Thank you so much first of all, to my Fosse/Verdon family and the Hollywood Press Association. When you put this in someone's hands, you acknowledging the choices made by the actor but also the choices they made as a person, the training they sought, the hours they put in," she said of the award.

The Dawson's Creek alum then expressed her gratitude "for the acknowledgment of the choices" she has made, adding she appreciated living "in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice."

Williams, a mother to her three children, also reminded women to vote.