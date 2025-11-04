Lily Allen Shows Off Her Nipples in Sheer Outfit at CFDA Awards Following Messy David Harbour Split

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen just delivered her own version of a revenge dress. On Monday, November 3, the West End Girl album maker made jaws drop at the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City. She wore a silky white two-piece ensemble featuring a see-through lace bralette that revealed her nipples, paired with a long satin skirt and a matching robe.

Source: MEGA Lily Allen wowed the crowd at the CFDA Awards in a daring sheer outfit.

The skirt carried the same lace pattern, with a peek-a-boo detail in the back that showed off a hint of skin. She finished the look with a flowing robe draped loosely over her shoulders, as she flaunted her toned abs. Allen exuded confidence on the red carpet, rocking minimal makeup, gold accessories and her dark hair pulled into a sleek updo with bangs.

It’s giving revenge. Lily Allen is killing it!!! pic.twitter.com/RtTwwXja58 — Decade Scrolling (@DecadeScrolling) November 4, 2025 Source: @DecadeScrolling/X

Her daring appearance came right after her messy split from husband David Harbour. The 40-year-old filed for divorce from the Stranger Things star in September after four years of marriage, accusing him of cheating. Allen hinted at his alleged infidelity in her new song “Madeline” from her latest album, West End Girl.

Source: MEGA The singer's bold look comes a month after filing for divorce from David Harbour.

“I can’t trust anything that comes out of his mouth,” she sings about an ex. “Who the f--- is Madeline?”

In the track, Allen texts the woman — believed to be “Madeline” — asking, “How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open / Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?” The lyrics also suggest she and Harbour once had an open relationship. “Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers,” she sings.

Lily Allen as Madeline for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/NDNSDjAXR6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2025 Source: @PopCrave/X

The song even includes a response from “Madeline,” who tells Allen, “It has only ever been about s-- / I can promise you that this is not an emotional connection.” Things got even messier when Allen allegedly found a secret Raya dating profile linked to Harbour. “Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing,” a source told The Sun on January 5.

Source: MEGA Lily Allen accused the 'Stranger Things' actor of cheating in her new song 'Madeline.'

The supposed profile described Harbour, 50, as a “closet nerd” who “played tough guys on your TV” and lived in Atlanta, Ga.

A few days later, on the January 9 episode of the "Miss Me?" podcast, Allen got candid about how she’s been coping. “I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling, and it’s got out of control,” she admitted.

Source: @natalie_tippett/Instagram Natalie Tippett, who is allegedly at the center of the affair, said the situation has been 'a little bit scary.'