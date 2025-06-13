or
PHOTOS

Hot Dancer! Lindsay Arnold's Most Sizzling Photos Before and After Her B----- Augmentation Surgery

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold, who underwent a b----- augmentation surgery in January, constantly breaks the internet with head-turning bikini snaps.

June 13 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Flaunting Her Fit Physique

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold made waves with her latest bikini photo.

Lindsay Arnold showed off her beach-ready body in a photoset, posing in a light-colored two-piece swimsuit that stressed her curves.

"Shoutout to Sam for his photography skills 🙌🏼 he's become quite the IG photographer hubby as of late 😂 #momanddad #momanddadgetaway #vacaymode," she captioned the upload.

A Sweet Wife-Husband Moment

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick wed in 2015.

To celebrate the special day of her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, Arnold posted a carousel of photos on Instagram alongside a short but touching text.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life and best friend 🥹🫶🏻 #momanddad #parentsgetaway #birthdaytrip," she shared.

In the photos, the 31-year-old professional dancer put on a busty display in a patterned triangle bikini top. Meanwhile, Cusick sported a white T-shirt with "Ironman" print and a black baseball cap.

Lindsay Arnold Embraced Nature

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold shared photos from her vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant sizzled in a barely-there gradient bikini while dipping into a stunning waterfall in Hawaii.

She wrote, "THE MOVEMENT CLUB MAUI HIKE DAY ☀️ chasing waterfalls w/ my girls! @themovementclub @garminfitness #mauihike #waterfallsmaui #twinfallsmaui."

Maui Trip

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold created The Movement Club in 2015.

In February, Arnold posted snapshots online showing off her brand's trip to Maui, Hawaii. She struck a pose by the sea in the update, putting her toned body on display in a triangle-shaped top and a thong-style bikini bottom.

She also accessorized with sunglasses perched on top of her head.

Arnold shared in the caption, "The Movement Club Maui day 1 🌺 dream day with the best people! Feeling so grateful 🫶🏻 We started our day with one of my signature sculpt and dance cardio @themovementclub workouts on the beach lawn of @thewestinmaui 😍 then we had a full boat day with whale watching, snorkeling, good food, and good company! Can't wait for day 2 🫶🏻 #themovementclub #brandtrip #mauivacation #workoutprogram."

Stunningly Beautiful

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold treated herself with a beach getaway before her birthday.

The Dancing With the Stars pro paraded her impeccable swimwear style, sporting a light brown bikini top with star-shaped patterns on the cups. She also slipped into a bikini bottom with thin strings and side ties to complete her beach look.

"Birthday weekend has begun ✨ #cabo #vacay #vacationmode #momanddadgetaway," Arnold wrote in the post.

lindsay arnold

Lindsay Arnold Looked Like a Goddess

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold sported a sizzling bikini set for a photoshoot.

In October 2024, Arnold updated her followers after working on a photoshoot in Los Angeles, Calif. A white bandeau-style top with ring detail at the center and a bottom piece with a teeny wrap skirt amped up her glamorous look.

"Quick trip to LA to shoot for an upcoming product launch 🤩🤩 Getaway Glow SPF coming soon 🫶 @volitionbeauty #spf #latrip #photoshoot," she wrote in the caption.

More Bikini Snaps

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

She said the procedure for her chest was a Christmas present for herself.

Arnold kept up her streak of posting swimsuit content in July 2024, displaying her figure in a two-piece powder blue bikini.

She said, "Made it to my fave place 🫶🫶 #lakepowell #familytime #familyvacation."

Lindsay Arnold on an Australian Getaway

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold shared photos from her Bondi Icebergs trip.

During a vacation in Sydney, Australia, in March 2024, Arnold basked in the summer heat by the pool in a light green triangle-style top and a matching bikini bottom.

"Bondi Icebergs pool 🫶 we are loving Sydney!" she told her followers.

Great Escape

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold opted for a one-piece swimsuit at the time.

Arnold unlocked a new level of glow when she stood by the pool in a light blue one-piece bikini that showcased her toned back and legs.

"Can't get enough of this place 🫶 so grateful to get this time together with my 🔥 hubby #hamiltonisland #momanddad #vacationtime," she shared in the caption of the March 2024 post.

Pretty Mom!

lindsay arnold most sizzling photos
Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram

She shares two children with Samuel Lightner Cusick.

A very pregnant Arnold enjoyed some fun in the sun in a light-green two-piece bikini that highlighted her growing baby bump.

She captioned the cute snap, "31 weeks vs ---> 17 weeks 💕 getting closer and closer to meeting you baby girl and we can't wait 🥹."

