Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington Says Case Should Be Thrown Out Without Manifest Necessity for Mistrial

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Following the mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, will reportedly file a motion seeking to have the murder charges against his client thrown out. "It will be a motion to dismiss based on what's called double jeopardy grounds, because there's no … manifest necessity," Reddington said during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, September 9. "You have to have a manifest necessity to declare a mistrial for obvious reasons — the invested time that the jurors put into it, the court, the staff, the defendant, the prosecution, everybody."

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Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Will Present Motion to Throw Out Case Following Mistrial

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy confessed to fatally strangling her three children in January 2023.

Manifest necessity is an "urgent, unforeseeable circumstance that makes it impossible to continue a legal trial or reach a fair result, allowing a judge to declare a mistrial," according to Merriam-Webster. If a mistrial is declared due to manifest necessity, the defendant may generally be retried without violating double jeopardy protections. Reddington will present the motion to dismiss at the next scheduled status hearing on September 29.

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Lindsay Clancy Accused of Murdering Her 3 Children

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy attempted suicide after strangling her children, leaving her wheelchair-bound.

As OK! previously reported, Clancy was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of fatally strangling her three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months – with exercise equipment in the basement of the Duxbury, Mass., home. Following the murders, Clancy attempted suicide by slitting her own throat and wrists and jumping out of a second-story window, an act that left her paralyzed.

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Inside Lindsay Clancy's Defense

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges.

Clancy admitted to killing her children. However, she pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminally responsibility, which is essentially an insanity defense. She claimed to be experiencing a severe postpartum psychiatric episode at the time of the killings. During the trial, her defense team pointed to medical records detailing she was prescribed a heavy "cocktail" of up to 13 different psychiatric medications in the four months before the killings, arguing they contributed to her altered mental state. Clancy's mom and sister were among several witnesses who testified about her declining mental state.

11 of 12 Jurors Wanted to Acquit Lindsay Clancy

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy could've faced life in prison if she was convicted of first-degree murder charges.