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Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Insider Says Phones Were Present in Jury Room During Controversial Deliberations

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Source: AP

Several jurors allegedly kept their cellphones during the seven days of deliberations in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 9:39 a.m. ET

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Several jurors allegedly had their cellphones with them during the seven days of deliberations in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial.

Ray Marcel, the spokesman for holdout juror Michael Desronvil, made the claim during an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin on Wednesday, September 23.

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Michael Desronvil's Spokesman Claimed Jurors Kept Their Cellphones During Deliberations

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Image of Ray Marcel claimed jurors allegedly posted on social media.
Source: AP

Ray Marcel claimed jurors allegedly posted on social media.

"Michael told me almost everybody had their phone on them. It wasn't like they took their phones away and locked them away. I mean, there were jury members, which I'm not going to say names, that were posting on social media allegedly while deliberations were going on,” Marcel told Entin.

He said Desronvil told him other jurors had their phones throughout the tense deliberations.

"I don't know if they were allowed their phones, but they weren't taken away," he added.

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Image of Kevin Reddington asked the court to investigate Michael Desronvil's cellphone activity.
Source: AP

Kevin Reddington asked the court to investigate Michael Desronvil's cellphone activity.

The claim comes after Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed a motion asking the court to investigate Desronvil's alleged cellphone use during deliberations.

Reddington asked the court to examine calls and texts made by "Juror Doe" between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the days the jury deliberated.

He also asked the court to investigate answers the juror gave during jury selection and on prospective juror questionnaires.

Desronvil's attorney, Edward Paltzik, has pushed back against the defense's request, calling it an attack on his client for doing his civic duty.

Marcel said Paltzik believes the filing unfairly singles out Desronvil.

"He thinks that it's in Michael's favor because, once again, Kevin is singling out Michael," Marcel said. "As in his filing, he's only asking for Michael's cell phone records, but what about the other jury members?"

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Lindsay Clancy's Jury Remained Deadlocked 11-1

Image of Lindsay Clancy's defense argued she suffered from postpartum psychosis.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's defense argued she suffered from postpartum psychosis.

The trial centered on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the January 2023 deaths of her three children - Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

There was no dispute that Clancy killed the children.

Her defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

After more than five weeks of testimony and seven days of deliberations, the jury remained divided 11-1.

Desronvil was the lone holdout who would not agree to the proposed verdict.

Image of Judge declared a mistrial after seven days of deliberations.
Source: AP

Judge declared a mistrial after seven days of deliberations.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Desronvil has maintained that he did not doubt Clancy's guilt.

"As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present," he said in a statement to NewsNation.

"Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned," he added.

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