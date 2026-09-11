TRUE CRIME NEWS Lindsay Clancy Juror Says Holdout 'Realized It Wasn’t Murder in the First Degree' and Jury 'Saw His Doubt' Source: @CBSMornings/YOUTUBE ; AP Paula Devlin revealed details about the jury's 11-1 split during an interview with Gayle King. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

In an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings host Gayle King, Lindsay Clancy juror Paula Devlin shared critical inside details about the failed deliberations, saying the holdout juror was a Black man in his 30s who “realized that it wasn’t murder in the first degree,” adding the jury “saw his doubt.” Devlin provided a detailed look into the deadlocked jury room. She explained that the jury split 11-1, with 11 jurors favoring a finding of "not criminally responsible" by reason of insanity, while a single holdout voted for a first-degree murder conviction. Devlin revealed to CBS Mornings that the holdout was a Black man estimated to be in his 30s. She noted that he was the only person of color on the panel; the other 11 jurors were white.

Article continues below advertisement

Holdout Juror Reconsidered Evidence

Source: @CBSMornings/YOUTUBE Paula Devlin said the holdout juror appeared to reconsider his position after watching Lindsay Clancy's hospital interview

In interviews with NBC10 Boston, Devlin described the holdout as "arrogant" and claimed he "completely disregarded" information and explanations offered by fellow jurors, including nurses on the jury who tried to help interpret medical reports. According to Devlin, after the jury watched an unreleased hospital video interview of Lindsay being evaluated by psychiatrists, the holdout juror temporarily "realized that it wasn't murder in the first degree," and the rest of the room "saw his doubt." However, he ultimately maintained his vote to convict.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Paula Devlin said the holdout juror focused heavily on the physical evidence presented during Lindsay Clancy's trial.

Devlin noted that the holdout was highly fixated on the physical evidence, specifically the amount of blood found in the home, appearing confused by it after an ICU nurse testified that Clancy's self-inflicted wounds were superficial. She said that during breaks, the holdout isolated himself from the group, choosing to watch videos on his phone or talk to his wife. She added that he may have ultimately dug in because he felt attacked by the rest of the room. Devlin discussed the jurors' internal conversations, including the heavy emotional impact of the testimony delivered by Lindsay's husband, Patrick Clancy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LINDSAY969/FACEBOOK Patrick Clancy's refusal to speak negatively about Lindsay left a lasting impression on jurors, according to Paula Devlin.

She noted it was highly impactful that even after losing his three children, Patrick refused to say anything derogatory or bad about Lindsay. Devlin expressed deep frustration and a sense of failure, saying she felt the 11 jurors were "robbed" of a verdict because one person refused to agree on the standard of reasonable doubt.

Jurors Saw Lindsay Clancy Differently

Source: @CBSMornings/YOUTUBE Paula Devlin said psychological testimony and a recorded interview helped jurors understand Lindsay Clancy's mental state at the time of the killings.