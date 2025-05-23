Lindsay Hubbard Thinks 'Societal Pressure' to 'Bounce Back' Led to Her Post-Pregnancy 'Body Image Issues'

Florastor has been a game-changer for the reality star, which is why she wants nothing more than to educate her fans about the brand's products.

"In general, I think all women should take probiotics. I think gut health is one of the most important bodily functions to take into account. Florastor just did this big survey on women's stress levels and it came back that 60 percent of women say it's harder to be a woman today than ever before," she shares.

"Another one is that 46 percent of women say that gut health and stress fuel each other while digestive issues increase their stress, which I actually believe, because I remember toward the end of my relationship with my ex, I was so stressed out and I didn't realize it was directly affected or directly corresponding to my gut health. The stress just took me out," Hubbard confesses of Carl Radke — whom she was engaged to before the exes called off their plans to marry in 2023.

Hubbard claims once she and Radke split, "everything just fell off of me because the stress was gone."

"That's why I really like Florastor because it has this new addition of de-stress [in their digestive probiotics]. It's like this one-stop shop for a probiotic where you have the digestive health, you have the feminine health and then you have the stress relief," she concludes.