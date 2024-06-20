Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Looking Forward to a 'Really Fun Summer' After Carl Radke Split: 'I Feel Light, Free and Happy'
Hot girl summer!
While exclusively talking to OK! to promote Kleinfeld Bridal’s newest launch, Kleinfeld Again, on Monday, June 17, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard revealed she's staying positive going into this summer following her broken engagement to costar Carl Radke.
“I'm looking forward to just having a really fun summer,” the reality TV star, 37, shared. “Obviously, the last couple of summers have been a little intense for me.”
“I feel light, free, happy and excited to just have a really good summer,” the Bravolebrity, who recently revealed she is in a new relationship, spilled.
As OK! previously reported, Hubbard and Radke got engaged in 2022 before calling off the wedding in 2023, as seen on Summer House Season 8.
Looking back on the last year of her life, Hubbard admitted she wished she could tell her past self to “listen to your gut.”
“I think it's when we don't listen to our gut, that's when we find ourselves in trouble. We're ignoring the instincts that women have; women have a very strong, amazing female intuition. It's important to listen to our bodies and our minds and trust that we're strong enough to follow those gut instincts,” the blonde beauty explained.
As for what the media personality has been up to recently, she revealed how “amazing” it was to attend former Summer House costar Andrea Denver’s wedding overseas.
“I just got back from Italy,” she dished. “I was at Andrea's wedding. It was stunning. It was perfect.”
“They had the most unbelievable fireworks that you've ever seen — fireworks that were 20 feet away from you shooting out of the castle. I only cried like five times," she noted.
The celeb added how she’s been “focusing on financial success” since her split, mentioning how she’s been managing her new Airbnb property in Tennessee, called Hubb House Nashville.
“I hustled to get it up and running between January and February. I started renting it in March, and it's renting out like every single week, sometimes multiple times,” she shared.
- Craig Conover 'Feels Good' About Proving Everyone Wrong With Successful Sewing Business: 'I Had Confidence in It'
- 'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Refutes 'Insane' Rumor She's Pregnant
- Summer House's Jesse Solomon Says He's 'Flattered' by Fans Shipping Him and Married Costar Amanda Batula: 'It's Good-Natured Fun'
Hubbard even discussed the future of her potential real estate empire, saying, “I would love to franchise the Hubb House, go to another city, maybe Florida or Austin, Texas.”
The media personality also spoke on her partnership with Kleinfeld Again — a shop for brides to sell their used wedding dresses.
Hubbard herself is on the site to sell the dresses she bought before her engagement to Radke was cut short.
“I had three beautiful wedding dresses sitting in my closet with nothing to do. And I pop in and out of Kleinfeld Bridal often. A lot of my girlfriends are getting married and looking for dresses. I always volunteer to come with them to Kleinfeld Bridal because they just love it here.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“So, as I was talking to the Kleinfeld Bridal women, I was just telling them about how I need to do something with these wedding dresses. They were like, 'Well, we're launching a website called Kleinfeld Again.'"
"It was a perfect fit and here we are! I'm selling dresses and they are so generous. Kleinfeld Bridal is very generous to donate the proceeds of my wedding dresses to Chick Mission," she added, referring to her nonprofit, which prides itself on ensuring “every young woman newly diagnosed with cancer has the option to preserve fertility through direct financial support, educational programs and advocacy efforts.”