Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Didn't 'Seem to Have Much in Common Anymore' After Devastating Split

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke began dating in 2019.

Sep. 15 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Love just might be dead for Bravo fans.

After Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke shockingly ended their year-long engagement, insiders close to the former Summer House couple claim the pair had their differences prior to their split.

lindsayhubbard carlradke
Source: mega

Lindsay Hubbard finally addressed her 'heartbreaking' split from Carl Radke.

"They don't seem to have much in common anymore. Carl thinks that Lindsay is a great girl. He's just headed in a different direction," the source alleged.

As OK! previously reported, the Loverboy co-founder was the one to break things off with the PR specialist after they began dating in 2019. "Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," an insider spilled at the time.

lindsay carl bravo
Source: bravo

Carl Radke ended his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard in August.

Luckily for reality television fans, the drama will play out on the hit series. "The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," the source noted.

The shocking choice to end things on Radke's part devastated Hubbard, 37. In a leaked letter the 38-year-old penned to family and friends, he confirmed, "I'm crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

lindsayhubbard carlradke
Source: mega

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke began dating in 2019.

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves," the message from Radke continued.

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," he added.

Life & Style spoke to sources close to Hubbard and Radke.

