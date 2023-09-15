Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Didn't 'Seem to Have Much in Common Anymore' After Devastating Split

"They don't seem to have much in common anymore. Carl thinks that Lindsay is a great girl. He's just headed in a different direction," the source alleged.

As OK! previously reported, the Loverboy co-founder was the one to break things off with the PR specialist after they began dating in 2019. "Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," an insider spilled at the time.