Lindsay Hubbard Is 'Devastated' After Carl Radke Calls Off Wedding
Carl Radke confirmed his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard is officially over after news broke less than two weeks ago.
“The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time,” he wrote in a letter to family and friends, which was obtained by People. "Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."
"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radke continued.
Radke noted that he understands his guests may be frustrated with the situation.
"I don't take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans," he said.
The former flames, who met in 2016 while filming Season 1 of Summer House and later started dating, were supposed to tie the knot in Mexico on November 17, 2023.
“I’m sorry again this has become such a mess,” he wrote. “Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl."
As OK! previously reported, Hubbard previously shared how planning the big event was going.
"It's been interesting. I've thrown events my whole life," the former publicist, 37, exclusively told OK!. "But planning a wedding is so different. It's crazy that the happiest day of your life can cause so much stress — no matter how much of a professional you are."
"He provides moral support. I was working on sending out our invites, and he sat next to me and gave me a massage. I make quick decisions, so sometimes he doesn't want to do something wrong or disappoint me which is sweet," she said of Radke at the time.