Lindsay Hubbard Is 'Devastated' After Carl Radke Calls Off Wedding

Carl Radke confirmed his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard is officially over after news broke less than two weeks ago.

“The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time,” he wrote in a letter to family and friends, which was obtained by People. "Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."