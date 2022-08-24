newlywed lindsay lohan beaming with husband bader shammas on european getaway

Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her.

The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."