Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway
Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her.
The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
Both Lohan's loved ones and fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment between the newlyweds. Her little brother, Dakota Lohan, 26, hinted at an upcoming family gathering. He commented, "see ya'll sooo soon."
Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, Melissa Gorga, also jumped into the comments section to celebrate the new couple. The "On Display" singer wrote, "hi cutieessss."
OK! previously reported that Lohan and Shammas got married in July. Similar to her European vacation, the New York native announced her marriage on the social media platform with the milestone with a photo of herself, Shammas and her wedding ring.
“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan wrote on July 1, just one day before her 36th birthday. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything,” she continued, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday.”
Lohan-similar to old pal Paris Hilton-married a financier. Shammas currently works as the Assistant Vice President at the Swiss banking firm Credit Suisse. Unlike his celebrity wife, Shammas keeps a low profile- currently, his Instagram account is private with only 655 followers.
The USF alum and Lohan, PageSix reported met while the two were living in Dubai. Lohan moved from Los Angels to the UAE to have a change of environment back in 2014.
"Moving here was a fresh start," she told Emirates Woman in 2018. "I don't have to be publicly seen all the time, or discuss what I'm doing."