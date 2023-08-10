Lindsay Lohan's Brother Shares Glimpse of Nephew Luai Weeks After Actress Gives Birth
Dakota Lohan is excited to be an uncle!
On Wednesday, August 9, the brother of Lindsay Lohan shared a glimpse of her firstborn child just weeks after the actress gave birth.
The 27-year-old uploaded the snaps on his Instagram Story as he was on his way home from visiting his sister in Dubai, where she welcomed baby Luai with husband Bader Shammas.
His first Instagram Story was a photo with the Parent Trap alum in the car with the caption, "I had the best time with you (like I always do). So grateful I got to be here for your first born. I love you more than I can put into words. You're the best Linds."
He then posted the adorable snap of Luai, however, he covered the little one with a heart eyes emoji. In the image, Dakota is leaning into the crib as he said goodbye to his nephew.
"See you soon baby Luai," he penned.
Additionally, Dakota uploaded a series of snaps from his trip to Dubai where he met the new bundle of joy. The message included selfies of Dakota, Lindsay and Bader enjoying their time in the Middle East.
"Over the mooon. I'm basically speechless but here goes nothing. I got to see my best friends in a place I never thought I'd experience as in Dubai (hot as s--- in the summer). They have the most precious little baby Luai who lights up their life and everyone who meets him. This trip to Dubai really put me in the best headspace and I'm beyond grateful for every single moment. Love y'all. Never stop being you 🤘🏼🕺," Dakota wrote.
In response, Dakota and Lindsay's brother Mike Lohan left a comment, writing, "Love you brudda ❤️."
Other users praised the younger brother for the fun trip, saying, "Dubai's hottest uncle."
Another said, "Awesome picture ❤️," while a third gushed, "Much love for Lohan family! Truly wish you guys all the happiness! ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the Mean Girls star's representative confirmed she safely gave birth to her son Monday, July 17.
"The family is over the moon in love," the rep stated, however, they did not release the exact date of birth.