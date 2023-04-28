Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Growing Baby Bump as She Gushes Over the 'Wonderful People' in Her Life: Photos
Lindsay Lohan stunned followers in her latest post showing off her baby bump!
On Thursday, April 27, the mom to-be uploaded a series of photos that highlighted her pregnant belly as well as thanking her friends and family for their support through this exciting time in her life.
"Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊," she captioned the carousel of snaps.
The first image showed Lindsay smiling wide in a white long sleeve dress as she cups her belly under her arm. The Mean Girls alum’s auburn locks flowed in the wind as she looks at the camera.
The second picture captured the actress with her younger sister, Aliana. The pair served soft smiles as they both caressed Lindsay’s baby bump. The Parent Trap star wore a tight, bright orange dress with a long fringe, while Aliana sported a colorful flower printed dress. A later photo also displayed the two sisters in the same outfits along with a whole group of loved ones.
Additionally, Lindsay prepared herself for motherhood in a snap of herself and an adorable toddler as they played with a baby doll.
Fans could not be happier for the 2000’s icon in her comments section.
"Look at this gorgeous mama. So much love to you & your family ❤️," one person said, while another penned, "Your movies raised me."
A third person said, "PREGNANCY LOOKS GORGEOUS ON YOU LINDZ !!! 🙏🏽😍💘," while a fourth user gushed, "So so happy for you Lindsay! A beautiful mom to be! Wishing you a safe birth and healthy baby!❤️"
Lindsay’s famous friend Paris Hilton also left a comment, saying, "So happy for you love!🥰" and high-profile investor Barbara Corcoran wrote, "Glowing!"
As OK! previously reported, the Freaky Friday star’s upload came after she showed the first glimpse of her baby bump to followers on Tuesday, April 25.
The 36-year-old, who is expecting her first child with hubby Bader Shammas, shared a selfie at The New York EDITION, a luxury hotel in New York City.
She wore a tight green and white knit dress as she snapped a cute full body mirror selfie with her baby bump on full display.
