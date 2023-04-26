Lindsay Lohan Shares Glimpse of Baby Bump for the First Time: Photo
Looking good, girl! Lindsay Lohan showed off her baby bump for the first time via Instagram on Tuesday, April 25.
The red-headed star, 36, who is expecting her first child with hubby Bader Shammas, wore a knit dress as she took a selfie at The New York EDITION, a luxury hotel in New York City.
The Mean Girls lead also uploaded snaps of her accommodations.
"Home away from Home! @editionnewyork thank you for a beautiful stay! 😘💋," Lohan captioned a photo of herself sitting on a staircase the day prior.
As OK! previously reported, Lohan reunited with her divorced parents, Dina and Michael Lohan while she was in town. The singer is heading back to Dubai, where she will give birth.
During her New York visit, Lohan gushed about her baby shower, which was thrown by her mama.
"16 years and nearly 3 babies later… its still us," Lohan's pal Samantha Pariente captioned a photo of herself with Lindsay and her sister Aliana.
"Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-too-be," Juliet Angus also said about the shindig.
In March, the Freaky Friday alum revealed she was expanding her brood, as she uploaded a photo of a white onesie. "Coming Soon," she wrote. "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼."
Clearly, Dina is ready for the little one to get here, as she couldn't help but fawn over the news.
"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," the 60-year-old told People. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"
"My oldest baby is having a baby," she continued. "It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!'"
Dina said Lindsay is looking forward to welcoming her tot into the world.
"Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," she stated. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her."