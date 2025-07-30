Lindsay Lohan Cringes at Red Carpet Look From 2003 'Freaky Friday' Premiere: 'I Wore Way Too Much Black Eyeliner'
Lindsay Lohan, 39, can laugh about some of her past red carpet looks now!
In a recent interview, she dished about going a little too overboard on her makeup back in the day.
Lindsay Lohan Regrets Her Dark Eyeliner Phase
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Lohan and the host looked back at the actress' 2003 red carpet photo with costar Jamie Lee Curtis, stating, "I wore way too much black eyeliner in my teens."
At the time, the duo were promoting Freaky Friday, with Curtis wearing a modest navy blue dress and a natural makeup look, while Lohan rocked a full bang, dark smoky makeup and a gold metallic dress.
Jimmy Fallon reminded his guest that she looked "cool" in the snapshot before comparing the photo to a recent Freakier Friday red carpet photo.
In the new picture, Curtis wore a long-sleeve red dress, while Lohan sported a pink sweetheart neckline dress.
Her Style Has Evolved Throughout the Years
It's no secret that Lohan was a style icon in the early 2000s.
"As a young girl, I was always really into fashion," the actress said in a 2022 interview with Vogue.
Since Lohan's return to Hollywood, she has taken the fashion world by storm with her recent looks. Notably, she turned heads during the Freakier Friday press tour, as she paid homage to her Parent Trap characters while in New York City.
While appearing on Good Morning America, she wore a yellow tartan Balmain look, which referenced two separate Annie outfits from the 1998 movie, her stylist Andrew Mukamal revealed. For her second press tour appearance, she went to Live with Kelly and Mark in an outfit inspired by Hallie, who resides in California in the flick.
The Star Attended the Film's New York Premiere With Her Mom and Sister
On July 28, Lohan attended the New York City premiere of Freakier Friday alongside her family, including her mother, Dina Lohan, sister Ali Lohan, brother Dakota Lohan and husband Bader Shammas.
"Feeling blessed at the NYC premiere 💚💜Freakier Friday feels with a little family love and a nod to Carrie Bradshaw 🗽✨ #freakierfriday," the blonde babe captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing a white dress with a tutu-like texture on the bottom while shouting out Sex and the City.