Lindsay Lohan Cringes at Red Carpet Look From 2003 'Freaky Friday' Premiere: 'I Wore Way Too Much Black Eyeliner'

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Lohan and the host looked back at the actress' 2003 red carpet photo with costar Jamie Lee Curtis, stating, "I wore way too much black eyeliner in my teens."

At the time, the duo were promoting Freaky Friday, with Curtis wearing a modest navy blue dress and a natural makeup look, while Lohan rocked a full bang, dark smoky makeup and a gold metallic dress.

Jimmy Fallon reminded his guest that she looked "cool" in the snapshot before comparing the photo to a recent Freakier Friday red carpet photo.

In the new picture, Curtis wore a long-sleeve red dress, while Lohan sported a pink sweetheart neckline dress.