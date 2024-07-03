New Mom Lindsay Lohan Feels 'Blessed' on Her 38th Birthday After 'Beautiful' Year: Photo
Happy Birthday, Lindsay Lohan!
On Tuesday, July 2, the Parent Trap alum celebrated her 38th birthday by sharing a touching message about her whirlwind year.
“Another trip around the sun 🎂🥳🎉😘🙏 grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer,” the new mom — who welcomed her son, Luai, in 2023 — began.
“Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday,” the famous redhead added.
As OK! previously reported, the Freaky Friday star recently opened up about how her child has completely changed her life, including altering her acting aspirations.
"I want to do things that my son can see," she said about what kinds of projects she is looking for. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."
"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," Lohan, who married husband Bader Shammas in 2022, added.
"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she continued. "And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."
Luckily, Lohan’s latest venture, called Irish Wish, was a family affair as her spouse and her brother Dakota "Cody" Lohan have been working alongside her.
"It was a fun experience, Netflix does that really well — the set becomes a family," she stated in another interview. "We laughed a lot. Sometimes we broke and had to go back. It was great, but I think it wasn’t for him [Shammas]!"
Lindsay recently reflected on her acting career, noting how her time in the spotlight as a kid affected her.
"I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that's kind of annoying," she confessed in a March sit-down. "I wish that part didn't happen."
"I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that's why I wanted to disappear," she explained of leaving Hollywood. "I was like, ‘Unless there's no story here, they're not going to focus on just my work.'"
Lindsay noted how everything is "so different now" after the rise of social media allowed everyone to have a stronger ability to "control their own story."