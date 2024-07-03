OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lindsay Lohan
OK LogoNEWS

New Mom Lindsay Lohan Feels 'Blessed' on Her 38th Birthday After 'Beautiful' Year: Photo

Composite photo of Lindsay Lohan.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Happy Birthday, Lindsay Lohan!

On Tuesday, July 2, the Parent Trap alum celebrated her 38th birthday by sharing a touching message about her whirlwind year.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay lohan feels blessed th birthday beautiful year photo
Source: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is a famous actress.

“Another trip around the sun 🎂🥳🎉😘🙏 grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer,” the new mom — who welcomed her son, Luai, in 2023 — began.

“Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday,” the famous redhead added.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Freaky Friday star recently opened up about how her child has completely changed her life, including altering her acting aspirations.

"I want to do things that my son can see," she said about what kinds of projects she is looking for. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay lohan feels blessed th birthday beautiful year photo
Source: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan lives in Dubai.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," Lohan, who married husband Bader Shammas in 2022, added.

"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she continued. "And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay lohan feels blessed th birthday beautiful year photo
Source: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan welcomed her first child in 2023.

MORE ON:
Lindsay Lohan
Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, Lohan’s latest venture, called Irish Wish, was a family affair as her spouse and her brother Dakota "Cody" Lohan have been working alongside her.

"It was a fun experience, Netflix does that really well — the set becomes a family," she stated in another interview. "We laughed a lot. Sometimes we broke and had to go back. It was great, but I think it wasn’t for him [Shammas]!"

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay lohan feels blessed th birthday beautiful year photo
Source: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is married to financier Bader Shammas.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay recently reflected on her acting career, noting how her time in the spotlight as a kid affected her.

"I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that's kind of annoying," she confessed in a March sit-down. "I wish that part didn't happen."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that's why I wanted to disappear," she explained of leaving Hollywood. "I was like, ‘Unless there's no story here, they're not going to focus on just my work.'"

Lindsay noted how everything is "so different now" after the rise of social media allowed everyone to have a stronger ability to "control their own story."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.