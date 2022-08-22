Lindsay Lohan Looks Unrecognizable While Getting 'Glam' For Photoshoot — See The Pic!
Lindsay Lohan has been getting her glam on! The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 21, to share a selfie of herself getting her hair and makeup done for an upcoming project, however, some fans could not believe how different she looked in the snap.
"Glam Time 💖 #bts," the Parent Trap star penned beneath the photo of herself rocking a white feathered top with green jewels as she puckered up for the camera.
WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING! LINDSAY LOHAN ANNOUNCES SHE IS MARRIED TO BADER SHAMMAS
"Gorgeous doll of mine 💕," Lohan's mother Dina Lohan commented under the snap, while supportive brother Dakota Lohan wrote, "You are perfect sis ❤️❤️❤️."
Despite getting tons of love from her family, some of the Freaky Friday star's fans were thrown off by how different Lohan appeared. "Omg i didn't recognize u!" one user emphasized as another stated "Girl I’m OBSESSED with you, but please.. For the love of God, figure out how you want to look edited/filtered and then stick with that."
"Too much photoshop" another social media user penned as another added, "You don’t need these crazy filters that change what you look like completely just be yourself!"
LINDSAY LOHAN'S SISTER ALI LOHAN RELEASES HEARTWARMING TRACK 'I WILL STAND' DEDICATED TO MOM DINA: 'THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW'
As OK! previously reported, Lohan announced in July that she and Bader Shammas had officially tied the knot. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote alongside a shot of herself and her husband cuddled up.
"I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖" the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress noted.
In an interview prior to her nuptials, Lohan revealed that she and Shammas would be keeping their wedding day simple. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that," she revealed. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time."