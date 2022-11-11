Lindsay Lohan Swoons Over New Hubby Bader Shammas: 'It's Amazing I Met My Person'

'It's great. It's amazing I met my person,” the newlywed star told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10. “You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team.”

And it seems marriage has also changed the Freaky Friday alum’s broader perspective on life.

“You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special,” the star spilled of her newly-minted husband. “Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like.”