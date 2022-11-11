Lindsay Lohan Swoons Over New Hubby Bader Shammas: 'It's Amazing I Met My Person'
It seems idyllic Christmas movies aren’t the only locale where actress Lindsay Lohan has found love lately.
Earlier this week, Lohan, who recently made her long-awaited return to acting in Netflix’s new holiday flick, Falling For Christmas, got candid about her off-screen love life, swooning over her husband Bader Shammas during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
'It's great. It's amazing I met my person,” the newlywed star told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10. “You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team.”
And it seems marriage has also changed the Freaky Friday alum’s broader perspective on life.
“You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special,” the star spilled of her newly-minted husband. “Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like.”
First romantically linked in February 2020, Lohan revealed that she and Shammas tied the knot in a sentimental social media post on her 36th birthday in July.
“"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan wrote alongside a sweet selfie of her and her man shared with her 11.6 million Instagram followers. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.”
"I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything,” she continued, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖.”
Yet this was far from the only time Lohan offered a glimpse of her new romance on social media, taking to the platform with an adorable New Year’s post last December.
“Happy New Year!! 🎆❤️🎉🙏 “ she penned next to an image of the pair. “May your new year be blessed with peace, love, happiness and good health. Sending lots of love and prayers of joy to everyone! 🥰 #nye2021," Lohan captioned the photo collage of her best times throughout the year.”