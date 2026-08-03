Lindsey Graham's Sister Distances Herself From Late Senator's Foreign Policy as She Fights for MAGA Support After Brother's Sudden Death

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Darline Graham is attempting to carve out her own political identity after being appointed to fill the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by her late brother, Lindsey Graham. As she campaigns for a full six-year term, the Trump-backed Republican is shifting her focus toward everyday economic concerns rather than the foreign policy priorities that long defined her late brother’s Senate career.

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Shifting the Focus to South Carolina Families

Source: mega The Trump-backed Republican emphasized affordability over foreign policy for South Carolina voters.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy, Darline made it clear she wants voters to see her as a different kind of Republican, per The Daily Beast. "My first priority" would be to "fight for South Carolina and... help President Trump achieve his agenda," she said, before explaining that her focus would be on issues closer to home. "Lindsey was focused on national security, and I know that's important, but I will probably be focused more on affordability and what matters to families in South Carolina, struggling families," Darline explained. "I know what it is to struggle, and living paycheck to paycheck."

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How Darline Graham Became a U.S. Senator

Source: mega Darline Graham was sworn into office on July 14.

Following Lindsey's sudden death on July 11, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline to serve the remainder of his term until January 2027. President Donald Trump backed the decision, revealing on Truth Social that he had recommended Darline for the interim appointment. "I recommended to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina," Trump wrote. "This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!" Darline was sworn into office on July 14, becoming the first woman to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. "It is such an honor," Darline said during her swearing-in ceremony. "Lindsey has always been there for me. And now, I will be there for him."

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Living a 'Nightmare' After Lindsey Graham's Death

Source: mega The newly appointed senator said she was 'living a nightmare' after learning of her brother Lindsey Graham's sudden death on July 11.

Darline reflected on the devastating loss of her brother, revealing she was blindsided by the news of his sudden death. During an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity, the 62-year-old admitted, "I can't tell you how devastated I was when I got that call." "It was just unbelievable. It was like I was living a nightmare when I got the unexpected news," she continued. Darline also shared that she had repeatedly encouraged her brother to slow down, explaining he rarely put himself first because he believed he was "on a mission."

Why Darline Graham Agreed to Carry On Her Brother's Legacy

Source: mega Darline Graham admitted politics was 'Lindsey's life, not mine' before she accepted the opportunity to serve in the Senate.