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Lindsey Graham's 'Devastated' Sister Reveals the Moment She Learned About His Death: 'Living a Nightmare' 

Lindsey Graham and Darline Graham Nordone
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, recalled what was going through her mind the day he died.

July 21 2026, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET

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Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of late South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, described her brother’s sudden death as “living a nightmare” during a recent interview.

Following the senator’s shocking death due to a ruptured aorta on July 11, his sister shared her immense grief and the whirlwind that followed.

Appearing on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Nordone, 62, stated, "I can't tell you how devastated I was when I got that call."

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Darline Graham Nordone; Lindsey Graham
Source: @lindseygrahamsc/Instagram;MEGA

Darline Graham Nordone was 'devastated' when she got the call that her brother, Lindsey Graham, died.

“It was just unbelievable. It was like I was living a nightmare when I got the unexpected news,” she said.

She revealed she had previously begged the 71-year-old senator to slow down his rigorous travel and work schedule, noting that he did not prioritize his health because he felt he was "on a mission."

The tragedy quickly turned into a major political shift for Nordone.

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'Things Started Moving So Fast'

Lindsey Graham;Tim Scott
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Senator Tim Scott both asked her if she would fill her late sibling's position.

Noting that politics was “Lindsey’s life, not mine,” she said that being a politician was “nothing I ever wanted to be,” but she found herself pressured.

“Things just started moving so fast. I got the call from the president, and the governor, [Senator] Tim Scott, just thoughtful messages, how much they respected him, true friendship,” she shared. “And then the question: would I serve?”

"When they asked, it did not take me long; I prayed, and I talked to my family. I knew that I had to step up. I had to carry on his legacy,” Nordone continued.

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Darline Graham Nordone Is Filling Lindsey Graham's Seat

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Photo of Lindsey Graham's sister announced she would run for a full term in the Senate.
Source: @lindseygrahamsc/Instagram;MEGA

Lindsey Graham's sister announced she would run for a full term in the Senate.

Following Graham's passing, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Nordone to fill her late brother's seat temporarily through January 2027.

On Monday, July 20, his bereaved sister announced she would run for a full term in the U.S. Senate to continue her brother's legacy and represent South Carolina.

The announcement was swiftly condemned by critics who blasted her inexperience and the notion of “Birthright Senatorship” that Republicans have been known to use when replacing a deceased Republican with an inexperienced, non-politician relative.

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photo of Lindsey Graham died from a ruptured aorta on July 11.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham died at age 71 from a ruptured aorta on July 11.

The transition marks a deeply emotional full-circle moment for the family. Decades prior, when their parents died within 15 months of each other, a 22-year-old Graham became the legal guardian of his then-13-year-old sister, adopting her to provide military benefits and ensure she was cared for. Now, decades later, she is stepping in to finish his work in Washington.

Nordone has spent nearly 30 years as a dedicated public servant and administrator in South Carolina, specializing heavily in disability services and vocational rehabilitation.

She was appointed in 2019 as Commissioner of the SC Commission for the Blind, leading the state agency to help blind and low-vision South Carolinians secure independent employment and self-sufficiency.

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photo of Many people have criticized Lindsey Graham's sister filling in his position given her lack of experience in politics.
Source: MEGA

Many people have criticized Lindsey Graham's sister filling in his position given her lack of experience in politics.

Before her July appointment to the U.S. Senate following her brother's passing, she had never held political office.

Following her announcement to run in the special primary, Dorchester County Republican Party Chairman Steven Wright issued a statement asserting that the grassroots deserved a say rather than accepting an anointed successor.

"If she files to run, our party — and the grassroots — deserve the opportunity to hear directly from her. I believe she should come before the State Executive Committee and engage with Republicans across South Carolina to share her beliefs and vision before we're asked to support her candidacy. Honoring Senator Graham's legacy means having honest conversations about who will carry our state forward in the Senate,” Wright said.

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