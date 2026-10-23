Politics Lindsey Graham's Alleged Teen Escort Claims They Hooked Up at John McCain's Arizona Home That Looked Like an Adult Film Set: 'Really Scary' Source: MEGA A man identified as Kelvin alleges he had a sexual encounter with Lindsey Graham at age 17 in July 2001. Taylor Camp Oct. 23 2026, Updated 9:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A man claiming he had a sexual encounter with the late Senator Lindsey Graham when he was just 17 years old has made allegations about a meeting at a property associated with the late Senator John McCain. The man, identified as Kelvin, shared his account in The CLOSETocracy, a documentary released on October 22, featuring three men who allege they were paid for sexual encounters with Graham. Kelvin's claims, including the alleged location and his age at the time, have not been independently verified.

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Alleged Teen Escort Claims He Met Lindsey Graham at John McCain's Property

Source: MEGA The late Senator Lindsey Graham served in the U.S. House of Representatives at the time of the alleged encounter.

Kelvin claimed the encounter occurred in July 2001, when Graham was serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. According to his account, Graham contacted him through an escort website and said Kelvin had come recommended. Kelvin alleged that he was instructed to travel to a property associated with McCain in Sedona, Ariz., where Graham was supposedly staying as a guest. He also claimed he received specific instructions about which entrance to use upon arriving. The documentary does not independently establish that Graham was at the property or that McCain knew about any alleged encounter.

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Kelvin Claims the Room Looked Like an Adult Film Set

Source: MEGA Kelvin claimed he was directed to a property associated with John McCain in Arizona, although the alleged meeting has not been verified.

Kelvin described feeling uneasy when he entered the property. “As I entered the house, I could tell this part of the house was under construction. So there were open beams, there was black tarp, black sheeting on the left, there’s a coat hanger that was like, it was like a couple of nails on the right-hand side. He instructed me to remove my jacket," he said. According to Kelvin, the unusual surroundings made him increasingly uncomfortable. “It looked nothing like a house under construction. It looked staged like that on purpose. It looked as though it was made or set up to be a film set, specifically for what looked like very extreme p---. Something that would be dark p---. Like something that was just really scary," he claimed. The man also claimed he later noticed what appeared to be a blinking red light, prompting concerns that the encounter was being recorded. No footage substantiating his allegation has been publicly verified.

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Alleged Escort Says Lindsey Graham Questioned His Age

Source: MEGA John McCain, who died in 2018, has not been implicated in arranging or participating in the alleged encounter.

Kelvin alleged that Graham became suspicious about his age during the encounter. He claimed the politician questioned whether he was 17, although Kelvin said he repeatedly insisted he was 18. According to Kelvin, Graham also asked him to state his name and age, allegedly referencing a camera before denying that he was recording. Kelvin said he became more concerned after noticing the blinking light and claimed Graham told him to stop looking toward it. The allegations have not been corroborated by independent evidence.

Three Men Make Allegations in New Lindsey Graham Documentary

Source: MEGA The documentary 'The CLOSETocracy' features allegations from three men who claim they had paid sexual encounters with Lindsey Graham.