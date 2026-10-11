Sydney Sweeney Ditches Her Top in Sports Betting Ad Despite Backlash: Watch

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Sydney Sweeney responded to the heat she faced for stripping down for the sports betting app Novig — by sharing a new ad in which she opted to only don her underwear. The Euphoria alum, 29, posted a new promo for the company on Sunday, October 11, where she also ditched her shirt as she touched upon the criticism she previously faced.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney shared another ad from the sports betting company Novig where she left most of her clothes at home.

“There are grown men making spreadsheets to bet on what color underwear I’m wearing," she purred in the promo. “I mean, I’m flattered?” she continued.

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Sydney Sweeney Also Flaunted Her Booty in Her Latest Novig Ad

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney got cheeky in the new ad.

“There’s someone sitting in a bathroom stall and betting their 401k on a war, and then, there are just people who trade on sports," Sweeney went on. “Novig is… just sports,” the Madame Webb actress cooed as she intentionally placed two footballs on her chest.

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Sydney Sweeney Previously Received Criticism for Her Commercial

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Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Critics slammed the 'Euphoria' star for going n---- in an earlier Novig ad campaign.

In another shot, she sat on a chair while she only sported white undergarments and no bra as she spoke to the camera. Last month, Sweeney received some hate when she posed n---- for a different Novig ad. The commercial had her covering her chest with the footballs once again, with another scene showing her sitting on a basketball hoop wearing just her birthday suit. Several female athletes slammed the White Lotus actress for the campaign, with American gymnast Gracie Kramer sharing a snap of herself training online with the caption: “I don’t know what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sports looks like.”

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Source: MEGA Fans came to the defense of Sydney Sweeney after she dropped the commercial online.

“Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is,” Australian Olympic swimming champ Ariarne Titmus also chimed in. “How do we live in a world where monetizing a woman’s body and sexualizing women’s sport is still a thing?” she wondered. Despite the past backlash, fans came to the defense of Sweeney for her latest Novig promo and shared their support for her on social media.

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Fans Defended Sydney Sweeney's New Ad

Source: MEGA 'Love that she doubles down on the hate,' one user penned on social media.