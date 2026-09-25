Sharon Stone Wants Sydney Sweeney to 'Take Responsibility' for Controversial Sports Ad

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Sharon Stone thinks Sydney Sweeney needs to speak up following the backlash surrounding her controversial n--- sports betting ad. The 68-year-old actress weighed in on the criticism surrounding Sweeney's campaign for Novig, saying it's up to the Euphoria star to "take responsibility" for her decision to participate in the provocative advertisements.

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Sharon Stone Says Sydney Sweeney Should 'Take Responsibility'

Stone made it clear she doesn't believe it's her place to personally judge Sweeney, but she does think the 29-year-old actress should answer for her own choices. "I think that it's up to her to take responsibility for her actions, not up to me to judge her for her actions," Stone said in an interview on Wednesday, September 23. Stone added that she instead wants to support women who have become champions in women's sports.

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Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparked Backlash

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney faced backlash after posing n--- alongside sports equipment.

Sweeney made headlines earlier this month after appearing nude in a campaign for sports prediction market Novig, where she serves as a strategic partner and equity holder. The photos showed the Anyone But You actress posing n---- alongside equipment associated with baseball, hockey, football and tennis. The campaign quickly drew criticism online, with some social media users accusing the images of "setting women back 100 years."

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Sharon Stone Took Issue With the Campaign

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone criticized the campaign's approach to women's sports while explaining why she understands the backlash.

Stone said she understands why the advertisements upset some people, particularly when it comes to their portrayal of women in sports. "We can't denigrate women's sports to get men's attention so they can gamble," the Basic Instinct star said. Sweeney has not publicly responded directly to criticism surrounding the campaign.

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Sydney Sweeney Previously Explained the Ad's Message

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney previously said the Novig campaign was designed to put the focus 'entirely on sports.'

When the campaign launched, Sweeney described its concept as an attempt to eliminate distractions and place the attention on sports. "The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports," she said in a statement at the time, adding that the campaign approached that goal with "confidence, humor and a playful edge."

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Sharon Stone Previously Joked About Sydney Sweeney's Nudity

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone had previously joked about Sydney Sweeney's nudity while discussing their roles in 'Euphoria' Season 3.