or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sharon Stone
OK LogoNEWS

Sharon Stone Wants Sydney Sweeney to 'Take Responsibility' for Controversial Sports Ad

Image of Sharon Stone, Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone weighed in on the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's sports betting campaign.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone thinks Sydney Sweeney needs to speak up following the backlash surrounding her controversial n--- sports betting ad.

The 68-year-old actress weighed in on the criticism surrounding Sweeney's campaign for Novig, saying it's up to the Euphoria star to "take responsibility" for her decision to participate in the provocative advertisements.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone Says Sydney Sweeney Should 'Take Responsibility'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM

Sharon Stone said it's up to Sydney Sweeney to 'take responsibility' for her actions.

Stone made it clear she doesn't believe it's her place to personally judge Sweeney, but she does think the 29-year-old actress should answer for her own choices.

"I think that it's up to her to take responsibility for her actions, not up to me to judge her for her actions," Stone said in an interview on Wednesday, September 23.

Stone added that she instead wants to support women who have become champions in women's sports.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparked Backlash

Image of Sydney Sweeney faced backlash after posing nude alongside sports equipment.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney faced backlash after posing n--- alongside sports equipment.

Sweeney made headlines earlier this month after appearing nude in a campaign for sports prediction market Novig, where she serves as a strategic partner and equity holder.

The photos showed the Anyone But You actress posing n---- alongside equipment associated with baseball, hockey, football and tennis.

The campaign quickly drew criticism online, with some social media users accusing the images of "setting women back 100 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone Took Issue With the Campaign

MORE ON:
Sharon Stone

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Sharon Stone criticized the campaign's approach to women's sports while explaining why she understands the backlash.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone criticized the campaign's approach to women's sports while explaining why she understands the backlash.

Stone said she understands why the advertisements upset some people, particularly when it comes to their portrayal of women in sports.

"We can't denigrate women's sports to get men's attention so they can gamble," the Basic Instinct star said.

Sweeney has not publicly responded directly to criticism surrounding the campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Previously Explained the Ad's Message

Image of Sydney Sweeney previously said the Novig campaign was designed to put the focus 'entirely on sports.'
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney previously said the Novig campaign was designed to put the focus 'entirely on sports.'

When the campaign launched, Sweeney described its concept as an attempt to eliminate distractions and place the attention on sports.

"The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports," she said in a statement at the time, adding that the campaign approached that goal with "confidence, humor and a playful edge."

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone Previously Joked About Sydney Sweeney's Nudity

image of Sharon Stone had previously joked about Sydney Sweeney's nudity while discussing their roles in 'Euphoria' Season 3.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone had previously joked about Sydney Sweeney's nudity while discussing their roles in 'Euphoria' Season 3.

This isn't the first time Stone has publicly commented on Sweeney stripping down.

Stone recently joked about Sweeney's nudity while discussing their roles in Euphoria Season 3, where Stone's character attempted to convince Sweeney's Cassie to stop working as a cam girl.

Sweeney, meanwhile, previously told a publication that playing Cassie helped her become more confident in her body after struggling with insecurities when she was younger.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.