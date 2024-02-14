OK Magazine
Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Cast's Season 6 Style

Source: Bravo/@protectmyshoes/INSTAGRAM
By:

Feb. 14 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Miami is on fire when it comes to fashion!

As Season 6 of the beloved Florida franchise winds down, Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian exclusively chats with OK! about how The Real Housewives of Miami cast continued to bring the looks and iconic style during the show's latest drama-filled installment.

Scroll through the gallery to see Lauren Sebastian's takes on The Real Housewives Of Miami cast's Season 6 style:

Marysol Patton

marysol
Source: Bravo

"I feel like Marysol [Patton], out of all the women, has the most expensive wardrobe," Sebastian says of the former PR executive. "This season, there has been Chanel all over the place. She wore a cute black floral mini dress, which was Valentino. She's very Jackie Onassis, old Hollywood, and so sophisticated and chic. I'm obsessed."

Alexia Nepola

alexia
Source: Bravo

"Alexia [Nepola] stays true to her style with the two-piece sets or a really good dress. She will do something affordable, but she'll also do high-end pieces," Sebastian notes of the blonde beauty's multi-faceted atheistic. "When I think of Versace, I think of Alexia. She has that Cuban Barbie Miami vibe."

Guerdy Abraira

geurdy
Source: Bravo

"Guerdy [Abraira] does the bright, bold colors, the tight dresses, but she'll take some fun risks as well," Sebastian adds of the wedding planner's style. "She wears some designers that aren't the typical Housewives designers. Her taste is a little more unexpected. She always looks put together no matter the situation."

Julia Lemigova

julia
Source: Bravo

"With Julia [Lemingova], I feel like she goes back to boho vibes with prints and maxi dresses that work with her farm life," the social media star explains. "She's very earthy, and it fits who she is. But this season, she is wearing blazers and suits, which we've not seen her in before. There's been a little bit of a change there in an attempt to almost level up."

Lisa Hochstein

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of Miami
lisa
Source: Bravo

"Lisa [Hochstein] is somebody that most people could look at an outfit and say, 'Lisa would wear this,' and she could wear it because she can wear anything," the fashion maven notes. "It's always fun to see what she's wearing."

Dr. Nicole Martin

drnicole
Source: Bravo

"Nicole [Martin] is the fashion favorite for our audience at Big Blonde Hair," Sebastian notes of the medical physician being the most viewed RHOM star on the Instagram page. "She's the Revolve girl that will rock things that are a little bit more wearable and that more people can afford. She will wear the shorts and the cute crop top, but then she'll rock a great two-piece set, or show some skin, like in the pink tie dye midi dress. She really never gets it wrong."

Larsa Pippen

larsa
Source: Bravo

"To me, Larsa [Pippen] dresses very Kardashian-like, very basketball wife, athleisure meets sexy," Sebastian notes of The Traitors star's sultry style. "When she's casual, it's either a cutout, tight or cropped, no matter the occasion. But as much as she doesn't want it to, it's always giving Kardashian."

Adriana De Moura

adrianna
Source: Bravo

"Especially this season, we've seen Ariana [De Moura] rock more boho looks, like the white maxi dress and the denim seventies-inspired cutout outfit, almost like earthy hippie vibes a little bit," the style expert adds. "But then she's wearing suits, florals and sequins. She's willing to take risks with her looks."

Kiki Barth

rhom
Source: Bravo

"Kiki [Barth] is probably my personal favorite," Sebastian says of the supermodel. "The maxi dress situation for her right now, whether it's the pink cutout maxi dress, the pink sheer maxi dress, or the black cutout dress that she wore to Miami Swim week, nobody can wear that other than her. She's giving model always. I love her big sunglasses and the bold dresses. I feel like she's really bringing it."

