Andy Cohen Says He's 'Impressed' With the 'RHOSLC' Cast for Keeping Bombshell Finale Under Wraps: 'It Was a Great Lesson'

By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Andy Cohen is sticking to his 2024 resolutions — which includes making incredible reality television!

After coming off of a great 2023 for Bravo, the Watch What Happens Live host is looking to better himself in the coming months, all while continuing to up the ante at the cable network.

Andy Cohen dished on the success of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' finale.

Cohen chats exclusively with OK! about what made The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City finale so shocking, why he keeps returning to CNN to host New Year's Eve with Anderson Cooper every year and his partnership with Walmart to help people maintain their goals with the "Save Your Resolutions" campaign.

"It was brilliantly produced," the media mogul says of the groundbreaking finale episode of Season 4 of the Utah franchise. "I was in awe of how dramatic it was. I am so happy the women were able to keep this quiet."

Andy Cohen gave high praise to the 'RHOSLC' women.

"I'm so grateful for the intense level of interest the fans have in this franchise. But with the passion for what's happening or what's going to happen, sometimes entire storylines or plot points are leaked," he notes. "It's never in service of the show, but I remember before we started shooting the reunion, I said to the women, 'Listen, you are sitting on an incredible finale. Don't spoil it by leaking this. Let the viewers see it and hear about it for the first time.'"

Luckily for the fans, the ladies kept everything top secret. "I'm so impressed with the women because production never leaks anything. It usually comes from the women or their glam," Cohen admits. "It was a really great lesson on how we can all have a collective experience watching this and processing it at the same time. I thought that was great."

Andy Cohen gushed over how much 'fun' he and Anderson Cooper had hosting NYE.

Andy Cohen

While Bravo started the year out with a bang, as did the father-of-two on CNN with the acclaimed journalist. "We have fun. We couldn't believe how fast it went. It's four-and-a-half hours, but we were like, 'That's it?'" Cohen quips of hosting the NYE special with Cooper.

"It's just hanging out with one of my best friends. To be able to do that on TV and have a communal experience with other people involved in the conversation is really a gift," he says.

Andy Cohen is partnering with Walmart to champion not quitting your New Year's resolutions.

Now, Cohen, who partnered with Walmart to inspire others to stick to their New Year's resolutions, is focused on putting his best foot forward in 2024. "I think anytime that I say I'm going to really cut down on drinking, I always do it," he said of his main resolution. "The thing I've been less successful with is my phone time. I think we're all addicted to our phones. But this year, I really made it about, let me have less phone time around my kids."

