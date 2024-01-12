Andy Cohen Says He's 'Impressed' With the 'RHOSLC' Cast for Keeping Bombshell Finale Under Wraps: 'It Was a Great Lesson'

"I'm so grateful for the intense level of interest the fans have in this franchise. But with the passion for what's happening or what's going to happen, sometimes entire storylines or plot points are leaked," he notes. "It's never in service of the show, but I remember before we started shooting the reunion, I said to the women, 'Listen, you are sitting on an incredible finale. Don't spoil it by leaking this. Let the viewers see it and hear about it for the first time.'"

Luckily for the fans, the ladies kept everything top secret. "I'm so impressed with the women because production never leaks anything. It usually comes from the women or their glam," Cohen admits. "It was a really great lesson on how we can all have a collective experience watching this and processing it at the same time. I thought that was great."