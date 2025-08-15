Lisa Hochstein Is Being 'Systematically Bullied' by 'RHOM' Cast, Source Reveals: 'Things Are Only Set to Get Crazier'

Article continues below advertisement

On this season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa Hochstein has been having a tough time. Between her father's death and dealing with the aftermath of her separation from Lenny Hochstein, one could think her castmates might go easy on her. It’s been quite the opposite, though, as many have come for her over some issues, including showing up late for a car, allegedly being a narcissist and missing an airplane for a cast trip (even though she got another plane and still made it). In the wake of all the drama, an insider exclusively dished to OK! it’s starting to feel like the women are going too far with Lisa.

The 'RHOM' Women Aren't There for Lisa Hochstein

Source: Bravo Lisa Hochstein is 'not a narcissist,' a source shared.

“The systemic bullying the women are trying to put on Lisa is becoming more and more apparent,” an insider dished. “First, think about what she’s going through this season. Her dad died and she’s going through a divorce. Are the women there for her like they’re attempting to be for Alexia Nepola and her issues with Todd Nepola? No, they’re not.” The source pointed out that instead of being sympathetic to Lisa, the cast hosted a “narcissist event” where they tried “painting her as one” and then took issue with her “being late on a trip.” "She's not a narcissist, by the way," they said in reply to the accusation.

Lisa Hochstein's Drama With the 'RHOM' Cast Over Missing Her Flight to the Cast Trip

Source: Bravo/YouTube Alexia Nepola ended up admitting Lisa Hochstein texted her about missing her flight to the cast trip.

On the After Show, Lisa addressed why she was late, explaining it had to do with the woman at the airport not wanting to check her bags quickly so she could make her flight. She ended up getting the next flight out and arrived the same night. “While Alexia attempted to act concerned, claiming they had not heard from Lisa and didn’t know what was going on, the irony is Lisa had texted her and Alexia finally admitted that on the After Show,” the insider stated. “Why would Lisa need to text anyone else? Alexia tends to not be quiet when it comes to sharing, so Lisa figured she’d just share the news.”

Source: Bravo Adriana de Moura has 'been there' for Lisa Hochstein, an insider dished.

A lot of the drama this season has surrounded Lisa and her former friend Larsa Pippen. The source insisted Larsa has “made it a point” to fight with Lisa and, “sadly, some of the other women have jumped on the bandwagon.” “Lisa really is going through it and, aside from Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura, none of the women have truly been there for her… and that includes Julia Lemigova,” they added. Julia has come under a lot of scrutiny, with some of the cast claiming she’s two-faced and trying to start drama.

Issues With Julia Lemigova

Source: Bravo An insider claimed Julia Lemigova's 'behavior is not something Lisa is fond of.'