Bitter War: Lisa Marie Presley 'Estranged' From Mom Priscilla For LAST 8 YEARS

As OK! previously reported, Priscilla is currently asking a judge to strike down a newly discovered amendment to Lisa Marie's will nixing her and her daughter's former manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees, and replacing them with Lisa Marie's kids — Riley and Benjamin Keough. However, Benjamin tragically died by suicide in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole trustee.

"I know with Lisa and Priscilla that they always had a strange relationship. They were often estranged," the friend explained. "She would be so upset that Priscilla is doing this. Riley is an amazing trustee ... And Lisa’s youngest daughters are in the best of hands with her."