Lisa Marie Presley Appeared Unsteady At Golden Globes Only Days Before Her Death

Lisa Maire Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday, January 10, only two days before she died following a cardiac arrest.

While doing an interview with Extra on the carpet, Priscilla and Elvis Presley's only daughter seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father — telling him as she wrapped her right arm around his: "I’m gonna grab your arm."