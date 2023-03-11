Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files To Represent Their Children in Multi-Million Dollar Estate Battle
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood filed a request to be guardian ad litem for 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley in an upcoming hearing regarding their mother’s trust.
Before Presley’s death in January, Lockwood and the singer were not on the best terms. Following their 2016 divorce, the pair were regularly in and out of court for everything from spousal support to custody concerns.
In 2018, the songwriter filed for primary custody of the girls, then in 2020, the guitarist asked for custody due to his concerns surrounding Presley’s substance abuse.
After the 54-year-old passed, her mother, Pricilla Presley, and daughter Riley Keough have disputed over a 2016 amendment to her trust that removed Priscilla as trustee, giving full control of her fortune to her eldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.
After Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, Riley was left as sole trustee. Now, Lockwood and his daughters have thrown their hat into the ring.
The wife of Elvis Presley believed that there was something fishy about the 2016 will changes, claiming Lisa Marie’s signature is “inconsistent” to those prior. However, a source insisted her declarations are “strictly a money grab.”
“[Lisa Marie had] no relationship with Priscilla, Michael Lockwood or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi]," the source spilled, with a friend noting, “Lisa didn’t want to have anything to do with her mom.”
“She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option,” the friend alleged.
The late musician was not the only one with a bad relationship with the 77-year-old. Riley and Pricilla reportedly have not spoken since the battle for the estate began.
“Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member,” a source divulged in February.
“Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers,” the insider added at the time.
Page Six previously reported on the battle for the trust.