Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood 'Forced His Way Into' Her Funeral 'With Priscilla's Help': He 'Was Not Invited'
Lisa Marie Presley would have been extremely upset if she knew her ex-husband Michael Lockwood was in attendance at her funeral, a friend of the late singer revealed.
"Michael was not invited," the close pal of Lisa Marie — who devastatingly died on Thursday, January 12 — admitted of the memorial service which took place outside of Elvis Presley's famed Graceland estate.
"He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla [Presley]'s help," Lisa Marie's friend continued to explain to a news publication of Michael, who shares twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14, with the late singer.
"The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there," they confessed, noting how much it "bothered" her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, 33, that Priscilla would not only allow it to happen, but she provided a helping hand in order for it to even occur in the first place.
"Riley was always on her mom's side when it came to Michael," a source close to Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough, admitted. Lisa Marie and Danny also share the "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" vocalist's late son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.
"It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to the funeral together," the insider added of Riley, who is currently fighting against Priscilla after the ex-wife of the King of Rock and Roll challenged Lisa Marie's will.
Priscilla filed a petition at the end of January questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a change the mother-of-four made to her trust in back in 2016.
Lisa Marie's amendment to her will removed Priscilla and the singer's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and handed control over to Riley and her brother.
"There's zero question" as to what the famous offspring's desires were, the friend of Lisa Marie insisted. "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees," and wanted all four children to be the beneficiaries.
As this all unfolds, Priscilla and Riley are hardly on speaking terms. "They do not see eye to eye," a Presley family insider concluded.
