Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood 'Forced His Way Into' Her Funeral 'With Priscilla's Help': He 'Was Not Invited'

"He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla [Presley]'s help," Lisa Marie's friend continued to explain to a news publication of Michael, who shares twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14, with the late singer.

"The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there," they confessed, noting how much it "bothered" her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, 33, that Priscilla would not only allow it to happen, but she provided a helping hand in order for it to even occur in the first place.