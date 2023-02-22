United Front: Riley Keough, Husband Ben Stoic In Rare Sighting As Family Feud Over Lisa Marie Presley Will Rages

As the Presley family drama rages on, Riley Keough took some time away from the chaos to enjoy a lunch date with her husband.

The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley stepped out with Ben Smith in Calabasas on Tuesday, February 21, for a bite to eat. Paying homage to her famous grandfather, Elvis Presley, the 33-year-old donned a Graceland-print sweater paired with black joggers and trainers. She completed her look with her tresses pulled back and cat-eye sunglasses protecting her eyes from the California sun.