United Front: Riley Keough, Husband Ben Stoic In Rare Sighting As Family Feud Over Lisa Marie Presley Will Rages
As the Presley family drama rages on, Riley Keough took some time away from the chaos to enjoy a lunch date with her husband.
The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley stepped out with Ben Smith in Calabasas on Tuesday, February 21, for a bite to eat. Paying homage to her famous grandfather, Elvis Presley, the 33-year-old donned a Graceland-print sweater paired with black joggers and trainers. She completed her look with her tresses pulled back and cat-eye sunglasses protecting her eyes from the California sun.
Riley's husband opted for a grey tee and stonewash jeans, as seen in photos.
Despite appearing OK on their afternoon out together — managing to keep a straight face while in front of the cameras — Riley is said to be in the midst of a nasty battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley after the mother of Lisa Marie contested a suspicious amendment to her late daughter's will that removed her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, replacing them with Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough.
Though the amendment was made in 2016, Priscilla argued that she was never notified of the changes and suspects the change to the trust could have been falsified — citing that her own name is misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."
If the court rejects Priscilla's request and the amendment stands, Riley would be the sole trustee, given that Benjamin took his own life in 2020 at age 27.
While Priscilla's wishes are clear, a close friend of the late star insisted there was no mistake made, declaring, "Lisa's intent was very clear" that she wanted her offspring to inherit her trust. "Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest."
The insider added that Lisa Marie and Priscilla did not have a relationship at the time of the 2016 amendment, which Elvis' widow challenged mere weeks after her daughter's death on January 12.
- Riley Keough Misses 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Event As She Continues To Fight Her Grandmother For Lisa Marie's Estate
- Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Not On Speaking Terms As Lisa Marie's Mom Fights For Her Estate: Source
- Riley Keough 'Blindsided' By Priscilla Presley Contesting Lisa Marie's Will, Source Claims: 'A Showdown Is Brewing!'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As Lisa Marie's mom and daughter continue to fight over the late star's will, an insider revealed the two are not speaking. "Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," dished a source, adding that things have been "very tense and heartbreaking" for the two.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Riley and Ben's lunch outing.