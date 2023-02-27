Austin Butler Praises Riley Keough For Being 'Such A Strong Woman' 2 Months After Her Mother Lisa Marie Tragically Died
Austin Butler couldn't help but say kind things about Riley Keough — two months after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, tragically passed away at 54 years old.
"She's such a strong woman, and I am endlessly impressed with her kindness and generosity and I am so proud of her," the 31-year-old said in an interview with Extra.
"I've heard amazing things about the show. I can't wait to see it," he continued, referring to the star's new series, Daisy Jones and the Six.
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest on January 12 and was rushed to the hospital, but she didn't make it.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," she continued.
The Carrie Diaries alum, who played Elvis Presley in the hit film Elvis, attended the Oscars with Lisa Marie prior to her tragic death a few days later.
"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," Butler stated after she died. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."
The handsome hunk is upset he won't be able to share his winnings with the late star.
"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me. It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her," the actor said while on Today with Hoda and Jenna.