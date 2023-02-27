Austin Butler Praises Riley Keough For Being 'Such A Strong Woman' 2 Months After Her Mother Lisa Marie Tragically Died

Austin Butler couldn't help but say kind things about Riley Keough — two months after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, tragically passed away at 54 years old.

"She's such a strong woman, and I am endlessly impressed with her kindness and generosity and I am so proud of her," the 31-year-old said in an interview with Extra.

"I've heard amazing things about the show. I can't wait to see it," he continued, referring to the star's new series, Daisy Jones and the Six.