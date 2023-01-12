Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Grateful To Be Alive' Prior To Hospitalization, But Her Inner Circle Was Still 'Worried' About Her Health

"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley, wrote in the foreword Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.

"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she shared, referring to the children she shares with ex Michael Lockwood. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."