Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Grateful To Be Alive' Prior To Hospitalization, But Her Inner Circle Was Still 'Worried' About Her Health
Prior to being rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering "full cardiac arrest" on Thursday, January 12, Lisa Marie Presley revealed she was "grateful to be alive."
"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley, wrote in the foreword Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.
"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she shared, referring to the children she shares with ex Michael Lockwood. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."
"[It's] a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together," she stated. "Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic. It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us … That starts with sharing our stories."
Fortunately, Lisa Marie, 54, leaned on her children — late son Benjamin and actress Riley, 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough — who "gave me the purpose to heal."
- Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Daughter Lisa Marie's Hospitalization: 'She's Receiving The Best Care'
- Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital After Suffering 'Full Cardiac Arrest'
- Michael Lockwood Claims Estranged Ex Lisa Marie Presley Tried To Ruin His Reputation With Scientology 'Fair Game' Practices
Despite getting sober, Lisa Marie's inner circle were still concerned about her, especially after her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020.
Lisa Marie was being “watched over her closely, but it’s up to Lisa Marie to turn things around," a source told Radar.
As OK! previously reported, emergency responders gave Lisa Marie, who attended the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, life-saving CPR inside her home in Calabasas, Calif., before they rushed her to the hospital to receive medical care.
It's unclear how Lisa Marie is doing, but an insider close to the singer said she is continuing to receive care.