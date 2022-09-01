Lisa Marie Presley Shares Lessons On Grieving Two Years After Losing Her Son Benjamin Keough To Suicide

Presley shares Benjamin and daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, 57. She also has 13-year-old, twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood. The former couple finalized their divorce in May 2021.

"This is not a comfortable subject for anyone, and it is most unpopular to talk about," Presley wrote, going on to mention three, key lessons she's learned from the healing process.